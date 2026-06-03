MDC hosts hunter education skills session June 24 in Columbia

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COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to finish their hunter education certification at an event in Columbia on Wednesday, June 24. This event is the final step to becoming hunter education certified, and the classes are designed for participants ages 11 and older.

Prior to attending the event, participants will need to have completed the knowledge portion of the certification process. To do so, participants can either complete the online version for a fee or fill out the student manual chapter review questions. Those who choose to fill out the student manual chapter review questions will need to bring the booklet to the event for the instructor to review at no cost. These student manuals can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt or at any MDC office.

The June 24 event will run from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at MDC’s Central Regional Office at 3500 E. Gans Road in Columbia.

Register for this skills session at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oqk.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility