Global Centre for Pluralism Opens Submissions for 2027 Global Pluralism Award

The Global Pluralism Award 2025 Laureates celebrate together during Award Week Global Pluralism 2025 Awardees with the Honourable Edith Dumont, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, and Meredith Preston McGhie, Secretary General of the Global Centre for Pluralism

Civil society and private sector organizations, governments and individuals can submit a profile until July 10th.

There is backlash against difference, but also people refusing to let fear win. We invite the world to show us who is challenging narratives, proving diverse societies are more stable and prosperous.” — Meredith Preston McGhie, Secretary General - Global Centre for Pluralism

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Centre for Pluralism officially opens today the submission period for the 2027 Global Pluralism Award. The Award celebrates the extraordinary social organizations and civil society, government, and private sector initiatives that tackle the most pressing issues of our time, while recognizing difference as an asset, not a liability, for healthy and prosperous societies.

“Around the world, we see a backlash against difference, but we also see champions who refuse to let that fear win,” says Meredith Preston McGhie, Secretary General of the Global Centre for Pluralism. “The Global Pluralism Award exists to shine a light on these forms of pluralism in action. We invite the world to show us who is building bridges, challenging narratives, and proving that diverse societies can be the most stable and equitable.”

Presented every other year, the Award highlights the most impactful work happening globally to advance pluralism, creating communities, institutions and systems where differences can coexist with dignity, people are treated fairly, and everyone can belong and contribute. Examples of pluralism in action range from health care providers ensuring all communities receive the best care and technology that builds trust rather than entrenching polarization, to regular people getting together to break down legal, societal, or educational barriers, making sure those who are excluded become part of shaping the future, among many others.

Three winners will share a total prize pool of 150,000 Canadian Dollars (50,000 CAD each). More than the monetary prize, recipients will become part of the Pluralism Leadership Network, formed by the laureates since 2017. In addition, the Award recognizes up to seven honourable mention recipients. All ten join past laureates in a global community of practice they can share their on-the-ground experiences, foster concrete partnerships, engage with fresh ideas from peers working in different sectors and under different conditions, and much more.

Eligibility and Selection

The Global Pluralism Award recognizes a range of actors working to build more inclusive societies. Eligible candidates include organizations, artists and musicians, academics, policymakers, civil society organizations, social enterprises, corporations, educational institutions, public agencies, and others. Organizations or individuals can self-nominate or be nominated by a third party – in this case, the nominee is required to complete the full application themselves, so we encourage the nominator to provide ample time for the nominee to put forth a compelling application.

Guidelines and more information at award.pluralism.ca

Key Details for Submission

Submissions Open: June 1st, 2026

Deadline: July 17 at 5:00 PM ET

Candidates can be nominated by a third party or apply directly.

Guidelines and more information at award.pluralism.ca

About the Global Centre for Pluralism

The Global Centre for Pluralism is an independent charitable organization founded by His Highness Prince Karim al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV and the Government of Canada. We believe that societies thrive when differences are valued. Our mission is to share perspectives, inform policies and actions, and open spaces for pluralism to advance. To achieve our mission, we work with policy leaders, educators and community builders around the world to amplify and implement the transformative power of pluralism.



Global Pluralism Award: more than a prize

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