Groundbreaking Initiatives from Israel/Palestine, Southern Africa and Colombia Honoured with 2025 Global Pluralism Award

Celebrating bold initiatives from Israel/Palestine, Colombia, and Southern Africa advancing inclusion, equality, and human rights through pluralism

The 2025 awardees show us the power of hope – imagining and acting for different futures is possible. It is not a naïve hope; it reminds us that pluralism is a necessity for peace and prosperity” — Meredith Preston McGhie, Secretary General, Global Centre for Pluralism

OTTAWA, CANADA, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Centre for Pluralism is pleased to announce the three winners of the 2025 Global Pluralism Award, recognizing their extraordinary work to bridge profound divides and build more inclusive societies in regions grappling with conflict and discrimination.

The winners are part of a larger group of 10 initiatives around the world who are being recognized for advancing pluralism in different areas of work. The three winners of the 2025 Global Pluralism Award are:

· A Land for All (Israel/Palestine): For its courageous and visionary work to promote a future of equality and shared governance for Israelis and Palestinians through two states with a shared homeland.

· Colombia Diversa (Colombia): For its relentless advocacy and outreach to secure and defend the human rights of LGBTQI+ people, advancing legal and social inclusion and making Colombia a safer place for all.

· Southern Africa Litigation Centre (Regional): For its strategic use of the law, combined with social engagement, to protect the equitable participation of marginalized groups across the region.

Selected from over 300 submissions across 64 countries, these organizations demonstrate the power of innovative approaches to foster respect for diversity in the face of significant challenges. The Award ceremony will be held in Ottawa, at the end of November, when the Centre will recognize the three winners as well as seven honourable mentions for Artistic Freedom Initiative (USA/Switzerland), Cesta Von (Slovakia), Coordinadora Nacional de Mujeres Indígenas - CONAMI (Mexico), Mais Diferenças (Brazil), New Life Trust Organization (Afghanistan), Nonviolent Peaceforce (International and Sudanese Youth Network for Ending the War and Establishing a Democratic Civil Transformation (Regional).

“In a world of increasing polarization and conflict, the 2025 Award winners and honourable mentions show us the power of hope – that imagining and acting for different futures are possible. This is not a naïve hope, but one grounded in concrete actions that remind us that pluralism is not a distant ideal, but a practical necessity for peace and prosperity,” says Meredith Preston McGhie, Secretary General of the Global Centre for Pluralism.

Meet the winners

A Land for All - the organization offers a bold and practical model for a shared future between Israelis and Palestinians. The organization advocates for a confederal solution of two sovereign states with open borders, equal rights, and shared economic and political institutions on a shared homeland. By building a movement of thousands from both societies, they are creating a viable political horizon grounded in mutual recognition, dignity, and co-existence.

Colombia Diversa - For nearly two decades, Colombia Diversa has been at the forefront of the fight for LGBTQI+ rights in Colombia. Through a powerful combination of strategic litigation, meticulous documentation of human rights abuse (particularly during the conflict with guerrillas) and targeted public advocacy, the organization has been instrumental in securing landmark legal victories, including marriage equality and the recognition of gender identity. Their work has fundamentally shifted both laws and attitudes, making Colombia a more just and pluralistic society for all its citizens.

Southern Africa Litigation Centre (SALC) - Based in South Africa, SALC works across southern Africa to advance human rights and strengthen the rule of law. In a region marked by high levels of migration and xenophobia, SALC provides legal support, conducts strategic litigation, and builds the capacity of local lawyers to protect the most vulnerable. Their work has successfully challenged unlawful detention of refugees, combated hate speech against foreign nationals, and defended the rights of women and children, setting powerful legal precedents for inclusion.

The Global Pluralism Award is presented every two years by the Global Centre for Pluralism, an independent, charitable organization founded by His Late Highness Aga Khan IV in partnership with the Government of Canada. Through research, education, recognition of pluralism champions, the Centre seeks to advance positive responses to diversity. The Award is made possible with the generous support of TD Bank.

For more information on the winners and their work, visit https://award.pluralism.ca/

