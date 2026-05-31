Learn how to make this your day 1 for quitting tobacco

World No Tobacco Day is a great time to reclaim control of your health

Quitting tobacco starts with a single decision: choosing your Day 1 for taking action. Make it World No Tobacco Day on May 31. VA is ready to help, whether your first step is building a plan for quitting tobacco, exploring treatment options or contacting VA for support.

Use VA tools to help you quit

The nicotine in tobacco is addictive, so you may feel that tobacco has a hold on you that can’t be broken. But don’t give up. Of all VHA-enrolled Veterans with a history of smoking, 78% have successfully quit. You can, too, even if it takes some persistence.

“As long as you’re actively trying to stop, you’re going to accomplish something,” said Douglas Ferrier, a Veteran of the Navy and the Army National Guard. Ferrier tried many VA tools before eventually finding the combination that unlocked his ability to quit for good.

Medications help manage cravings and withdrawal symptoms. Counseling helps you build practical skills to change your tobacco use behaviors. In combination, medication and counseling are a powerhouse that has been shown to be the most effective option for quitting. With all the resources VA makes available, Veterans can access the tools they need to quit at minimal cost.

Even if tobacco use is part of your daily routine or you’ve tried quitting before, you have the power to reclaim your life from tobacco. VA will help you trade tobacco use for new routines that will benefit your physical and mental health. And VA’s health care providers will guide you in creating a personalized plan to stop, using the lessons you learned from your previous attempts.

Live longer and look better

When you stop using tobacco, you begin to lower your risk of cancer, heart disease, stroke and other life-threatening health problems. You may even start experiencing some health benefits immediately, like easier breathing.



Also, did you know that tobacco use of any kind interferes with your body’s ability to deliver oxygen and nutrients and repair damage? That’s why it impacts the appearance and health of your skin, hair, nails and more.

By stopping your tobacco use now, you’ll protect your health and prevent further tobacco-related damage to your appearance, like dry and poorly toned skin, premature wrinkling, early graying, stained teeth and nails, and receding gums.

Get started

How do you make this your Day 1? Here are some ways to start your journey to a tobacco-free life:

Find your motivation for quitting.

Connect with your VA provider to learn more about treatment options and find the treatment that will work best for you.

Call the VA tobacco quit line at 855-QUIT-VET (855-784-8838) for immediate support from a quit coach. Coaches can help you during any phase of quitting⁠—whether you’re thinking about quitting, already trying to quit, or trying to get back on track after experiencing a recurrence of tobacco use.

Join SmokefreeVET and start building a quit plan.

Whether you’re ready to start on World No Tobacco Day or any other day, VA is here to help.