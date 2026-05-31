Remigio “Ray” Cabacar walked 32 miles to join the Navy

In the early 1940s, a young man from the Philippines made a decision that would define the next eight decades of his life. Inspired by a country that had promised its Filipino allies the same rights and recognition as American soldiers, Cabacar walked 32 miles to reach a U.S. Navy recruitment station. He was determined to answer the call.

He is now 98 years old. And he has never stopped serving.

A witness to history

Cabacar’s 25-year Navy career placed him at the center of some of the most consequential moments of the 20th century.

During the Korean War, he served aboard the USS Thompson (DMS-38), a destroyer minesweeper assigned to patrol the harbors of Inchon and Pusan, two of the most strategically critical waterways of the conflict. The USS Thompson’s mission was dangerous but essential, as it involved clearing mines to protect the troops and supply lines that sustained the war effort.

In 1954, Cabacar was aboard the USS Belle Grove, stationed approximately 32 miles from ground zero at Bikini Atoll. There, he watched the United States test the hydrogen bomb. It was a moment that encapsulated both the power and the fragility of the world he had pledged to defend.

Throughout his career, Cabacar served on several Navy Ships and on the command staff of numerous admirals, bringing to each assignment the same quiet resolve that carried him those first 32 miles in the Philippines.

A long road to recognition

Cabacar’s service came at a profound cost to many who served alongside him.

When approximately 250,000 Filipino men joined the U.S. Armed Forces in the early 1940s, they were promised the same benefits as American soldiers. But after the war, the U.S. Congress passed the Rescission Act of 1946, stripping many Filipino Veterans of those promised benefits due to budget concerns. Decades of advocacy followed, with Filipino Veterans and their families fighting for the recognition they had earned under fire.

That recognition finally came on Oct. 25, 2017, when Filipino World War II Veterans were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in a ceremony held in Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol. VA Secretary Dr. David Shulkin addressed the honorees directly: “You’ve waited a long time for this recognition for this heroism and courage, and you are remarkable warriors who deserve the Congressional Gold Medal.”

Ray Cabacar was among those honored.

In November 2025, he was acknowledged once more at a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony held by the Embassy of the Philippines in Washington, D.C., in partnership with the Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project (FilVetREP). Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez recognized Cabacar as one of the few remaining surviving Filipino Veterans of World War II, a living testament to the courage and resilience of a generation that refused to be forgotten.

Life after the uniform

When Cabacar retired from the Navy, he didn’t slow down. He spent the next 20 years serving as executive chef for the Director of the FBI, bringing the same precision and dedication to the kitchen that he once brought to the flight deck. In 1989, he opened the Friendly Barbershop in Fort Washington, Md., becoming a fixture of his community until his retirement from the shop in 2023.

Through it all, he remained an active member of VFW Post 5471, where he has served as post commander five times. He championed the Filipino Veteran Recognition and Education Project and their ongoing fight for justice. He helped rebuild the Laoag Elementary School in Zambales, Philippines, after it was destroyed by the eruption of Mt. Pinatubo in 1991. He played a key role in establishing the Mrs. Philippines Home for Senior Citizens, opened in May 1991.

In 2023, the Maryland House of Delegates honored him with a House Resolution Certificate recognizing his decades of service as a WWII and Korean War Veteran, VFW officer, community volunteer, church servant and business owner.

Still showing up

At 98, Ray Cabacar still shows up.

He attends the annual Bataan Death March Memorial in Virginia, honoring the tens of thousands of Filipino and American soldiers who endured one of history’s most brutal forced marches. He observes the Day of Valor, the national commemoration in the Philippines of the Battle of Bataan and the Battle of Corregidor. He supports the Military Leadership Appreciation Luncheon through the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies (APAICS) and Pan-Pacific American Leaders and Mentors (PPALM).

And through the Department of Veterans Affairs, he has found a partner in his care. “As a 98-year-old Veteran with several service-connected disabilities, I truly appreciate how helpful and supportive VA has been to me,” he shared. “I am very happy with the care provided by my VA and medical team. Thank you for your dedication.”

In his own words, Cabacar’s reason for serving has never wavered.

“I love serving the country especially because I joined during war time. It is an honor to be part of fighting for our freedom.”