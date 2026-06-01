SURF & SPLASH WATERPARK MAKES WAVES WITH GRAND OPENING IN ORLANDO

New on-site waterpark features include three high-speed slides, a FlowRider® Double surf simulator and tot-friendly Aqua Cove.

The 777 All-Suite Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites - Waterpark Unveils Major Property Rebrand and Grand Opening of ‘Surf & Splash Waterpark’

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 777 All-Suite Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites - Waterpark Unveils Major Property Rebrand and Grand Opening of ‘Surf & Splash Waterpark’The new on-site waterpark features an expansive, toddler-friendly ‘Aqua Cove,’ all-new high-speed thrill slides, and a FlowRiderDouble surf simulator.The 777 All-Suite Holiday Inn Resort Orlando is proud to announce the grand opening of the all-new Surf & Splash Waterpark. This high-energy aquatic destination serves as the crown jewel of the resort’s recent property-wide evolution, offering an unrivaled "stay-and-play" experience just a couple of miles from Walt Disney WorldDesigned to be the centerpiece of the guest experience, Surf & Splash Waterpark marks a new era for the iconic family resort. By combining modernized multi-bedroom suites with a world-class waterpark, the resort now caters to every age group—from thrill-seeking teens to toddlers discovering the water for the first time.The Surf Zone: High-Adrenaline ThrillsFor those seeking an adrenaline rush, the waterpark debuts the Surf Zone, home to the Triple Tide Tower, featuring the Duel Drop Racers (high-speed mat racers) and the Surf Spin body slide.The heart of the Surf Zone is the FlowRiderDouble, a 40-foot surf simulator pumping 37,100 gallons of water per minute to create a perfect, continuous wave—ideal for bodyboarding, stand-up surfing, or catching a first ride with the help of trained instructors.Double the Fun: Our signature FlowRiderDouble features a massive carving surface and an inflatable divider that allows two guests to shred simultaneously, doubling both riding capacity and excitement.Premium Cabanas: Guests can enjoy great views, privacy, and comfort in our exclusive Surf Zone Cabanas, perfect for groups seeking a dedicated home base amidst the action.Liquid Sunshine Food Trucks: Two signature food trucks offering guests the opportunity to enjoy poolside bites, tropical smoothies, and refreshments without ever leaving the fun.The Splash Zone: Featuring an all-new Aqua CoveDesigned specifically for younger adventurers and their families, the Splash Zone is a vibrant, multi-sensory water playground. The highlight of this area is the expansive, all-new Aqua Cove play structure, a premier water feature that significantly scales up the resort's previous offerings to create a massive interactive oasis:Massive Multi-Level Play Area: A vastly expanded footprint featuring more interactive water sprayers, fountains, and splash pads than ever before.\Multiple Integrated Tot-Slides: Scaled perfectly for little explorers, with more sliding paths than the previous structure.The Giant Tipping Bucket: A massive overhead dump tank that creates the ultimate "big splash" moment for those below.“The debut of Surf & Splash Waterpark represents a total evolution of our guest experience,” said Kesa Roberson, General Manager. “By anchoring our resort with the high-energy Surf Zone and the family-centric Splash Zone featuring Aqua Cove, we have created the ultimate destination for family fun in Orlando. Between carving waves on the FlowRider, enjoying the privacy of our premium cabanas, or grabbing a bite at our Liquid Sunshine food trucks, the ‘wow’ factor is now built into every stay.”Stay, Play, and DineThe resort’s refresh extends beyond the waterpark into its spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites, which feature kitchenettes, separate living areas, and modern comforts.Included with Resort Stay:Full access to Surf & Splash Waterpark.Use of the FlowRiderDouble, featuring an expansive carving surface and an inflatable divider that allows two guests to shred simultaneously.Shuttle service to Walt Disney WorldResort.Access to a full suite of family-centric amenities, ranging from captivating Live Shows and a Movie Theater to high-energy Game Rooms and a Fitness Facility.The Marketplace: Home to Antonio’s Pizzeria, Red Panda – Sombrero’s Cantina, Lakeside Café’s Breakfast Buffet, and Hershey’s Ice Cream & Coffee Shop.About Holiday Inn Hotels & ResortsWhether it’s with friends, family or coworkers, Holiday Inn makes it easy for travelers to be there together for any moment, big or small. With thousands of locations around the world, Holiday Inn hotels deliver memorable experiences for business and leisure travelers through warm and welcoming service, contemporary design that blends the familiar with the new, and a sense of comfort unique to the brand and its iconic green sign. At Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, guests can find

Surf & Splash is official open at Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites - Waterpark

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