The Residence Inn Orlando Lake Buena Vista unveils a Multimillion-Dollar Transformation

All new spacious sleeping and living accommodations await in the heart of Orlando.

Residence Inn Orlando Lake Buena Vista unveils a multimillion-dollar renovation, featuring upgraded suites, a new arcade, outdoor spaces, and modern amenities.

Our goal was to create a space that exceeds expectations by combining contemporary design with thoughtful amenities - from upgraded suites to enhanced recreational facilities.” — Ray Olmo

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Residence Inn Orlando Lake Buena Vista is pleased to unveil its multimillion-dollar renovation offering guests the ultimate blend of modern luxury and home-like comfort. Located in the heart of Orlando’s vibrant Lake Buena Vista area, the hotel has been reimagined to meet the needs of today’s travelers, whether visiting for business or leisure. The extended stay hotel has refreshed all of its 210 spacious one and two bedroom suites, lobby and check-in area, redesigned breakfast dining space, and added an expansive arcade. The Residence Inn Orlando Lake Buena Vista is owned by Monarch Alternative Capital and operated by HHM Hotels, an award-winning hotel management and investment company that operates over 235 full-service and select-service hotels across the United States and Canada.Every aspect of the property has been thoughtfully upgraded to elevate the guest experience. The 210 spacious guest suites now feature stylish new furnishings, custom-designed kitchens, and refreshed bath and shower spaces, all accented by vibrant new carpet and tile that create a warm, inviting atmosphere.The hotel’s exterior has been completely transformed with enhanced landscaping and welcoming outdoor spaces, including a refreshing pool, grilling areas, and a cozy fire pit – perfect for relaxing after a busy day exploring Orlando’s attractions.For those seeking fun and fitness, the Residence Inn Orlando Lake Buena Vista now offers a state-of-the-art 2,000 sq. ft. arcade, a refreshed breakfast area to jumpstart your day, and an upgraded fitness center equipped with the latest amenities.Guests can also enjoy the convenience of complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the property and the added security of video-monitored parking. The hotel warmly welcomes pets, ensuring every member of the family – even the furry ones – feels at home.Whether visiting for work or play, the Residence Inn Orlando Lake Buena Vista provides everything needed for a memorable trip, including guest laundry facilities, an on-site market, and a convenient location near Orlando’s world-famous theme parks and attractions.Discover the newly renovated Residence Inn Orlando Lake Buena Vista and experience the perfect combination of style, comfort, and convenience.The Residence Inn Orlando Lake Buena Vista is located at 11450 Marbella Palm Ct, Orlando, Florida 32826. For more information, visit marriott.com/mcorl or contact us at (407) 465-0075.About The Residence Inn Orlando Lake Buena VistaNestled in the heart of Orlando’s renowned Lake Buena Vista area, The Residence Inn Orlando Lake Buena Vista hotel provides easy access to world-famous attractions such as Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld. Offering modern amenities and personalized service, the hotel is an ideal destination for families, business travelers, and vacationers alike. Guests can enjoy a complimentary daily breakfast, complimentary Wi-Fi, and access to a variety of upgraded facilities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool, and a new 2,000 sq. ft. arcade for family fun. Pet-friendly policies and thoughtful services such as guest laundry and an on-site market further enhance the experience.About Monarch Alternative CapitalMonarch Alternative Capital LP is a global investment firm founded in 2002 with over $13.6 billion in assets under management. Monarch focuses primarily on opportunistic credit and real estate across various market segments and instrument types. Monarch draws on the skills and experience of its employees across its offices in New York, London, and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit monarchlp.com.About HHM HotelsHHM Hotels is an award-winning hotel management and investment company that operates over 235 full-service and select-service hotels across the United States and Canada. HHM Hotels is in virtually every major hospitality market from coast to coast, and is a leading manager of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG hotels, while also operating over 50 independent luxury and lifestyle hotels. HHM Hotels’ highly experienced and stable operating team is known for being nimble, accountable, and entrepreneurial and how they drive market-leading results for owners including publicly traded companies, private equity firms, and family office investors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.