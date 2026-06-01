Governor Hochul Issues Proclamation and Directs State Office Buildings and Landmarks to Illuminate in Celebration of Pride Month
Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation designating June 2026 as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in the Empire State. The Governor also directed state office buildings and landmarks to illuminate in the colors of the Pride flag and raise LGBTQ+ progress Pride flags today, June 1, to celebrate New York’s LGBTQ+ community and mark the beginning of Pride month. The Pride flag will be raised at the State Capitol, the Empire State Plaza and the Governor’s Executive Mansion.
“As the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ rights movement, New York has long been at the forefront of advancing equality. During Pride Month, we celebrate New York’s vibrant LGBTQ+ community and acknowledge the importance of protecting the rights and freedoms of LGBTQ+ New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “This month and every month, we proudly stand with the LGBTQ+ community and remain committed to building a more inclusive and equitable future for all where everyone can live freely with dignity, safety, and respect.”
In honor of Pride Month, the following 16 State landmarks will illuminate various colors of the Pride flag on June 1 and June 23-30, and Capital region landmarks will be lit the weekend of June 12-14:
- One World Trade Center
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- Lake Placid Olympic Center
- MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Moynihan Train Hall
- Roosevelt Island Lighthouse
The Pride flag will be flown at the following State agencies and office buildings throughout New York State:
- New York State Capitol
- Empire State Plaza
- Governor’s Executive Mansion
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- New York State Office of General Services
- New York State Department Of Transportation
- New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities
- New York State Workers' Compensation Board
- Hampton Plaza
- Harriman Campus
- Ten Eyck
- Binghamton State Office Building
- Dulles State Office Building
- Henderson-Smith State Office Building
- State Preparedness Training Center (Oriskany)
- Homer Folks Facility
- Senator John H. Hughes State Office Building
- Utica State Office Building
- Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building
- Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building
- Hudson Valley Transportation Management Center
- Perry B. Duryea State Office Building
Additionally, Governor Hochul announced that the Pride flag will be flown at the following State parks across New York State:
- Allegany State Park
- Artpark
- Bayard Cutting Arboretum
- Belmont Lake State Park
- Bethpage State Park
- Caleb Smith State Park
- Clay Pit Ponds State Park Preserve
- Clermont State Historic Site
- Connetquot River State Park
- DF Riverbank State Park
- FDR Four Freedoms State Park
- FDR State Park
- Gantry Plaza State Park
- Green Lakes State Park
- Hamlin State Park
- Hempstead Lake State Park
- Hither Hills State Park
- Jones Beach State Park
- Lake Taghkanic State Park
- Letchworth State Park
- Marsha P Johnson State Park
- Mills-Norrie State Park
- Montauk Downs State Park
- Niagara Falls State Park
- Orient Beach State Park
- Philipse Manor Hall
- Planting Fields State Park
- Robert Moses State Park
- Roberto Clemente State Park
- Saratoga Spa State Park
- Shirley Chisholm State Park
- Sunken Meadow State Park
- Taconic State Park State Park
- Valley Stream State Park
- Wellesley Island State Park
New York stands on a strong foundation of LGBTQ+ history and activism against the federal government's efforts to dismantle years of civil rights progress and advocacy.
As a national leader in advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, Governor Hochul continues to ensure that New York is a safe and inclusive home for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers. Since taking office, the Governor has championed legislation to make New York a safe haven for trans youth and signed the Shield Law 2.0 to offer greater protections to healthcare providers and patients receiving gender-affirming healthcare. Most recently, Governor Hochul successfully fought back against the removal of the Pride flag at Stonewall National Park and took additional steps to continue serving young people in New York’s LGBTQ+ community as part of the Enacted FY 2026 Budget.
The Governor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs is now accepting requests for workshop proposals for the 2026 LGBTQIA+ Convening, which will occur on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 in Albany, New York at the Empire State Plaza Concourse. This annual event, entering its fifth year, brings together policymakers and government officials from across state agencies to hear directly from advocates about the most pressing needs for our community and proposed or current efforts to meet those needs and build support.
As the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ rights movement, New York State extends a year-round invitation to LGBTQ+ travelers through the New York State Division of Tourism at Empire State Development. Created in 2012, the I LOVE NY LGBTQ+ initiative promotes events and destinations across the state, anchoring this season's travel with a statewide calendar of more than 100 Pride celebrations. Find more information, including travel guides and blogs.
New York State remains committed to collaboration with its state and local partners, including community-based organizations, to eliminate health disparities and to protect and promote health and well-being for all New Yorkers, on a foundation of health equity.
To learn more about the New York State Department of Health AIDS Institute's Office of LGBTQ Services programs and priorities, visit Office of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Services. Find more information about the Department's Office of Health Equity and Human Rights.
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