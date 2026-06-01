Governor Hochul Issues Proclamation and Directs State Office Buildings and Landmarks to Illuminate in Celebration of Pride Month

Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation designating June 2026 as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in the Empire State. The Governor also directed state office buildings and landmarks to illuminate in the colors of the Pride flag and raise LGBTQ+ progress Pride flags today, June 1, to celebrate New York’s LGBTQ+ community and mark the beginning of Pride month. The Pride flag will be raised at the State Capitol, the Empire State Plaza and the Governor’s Executive Mansion.

“As the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ rights movement, New York has long been at the forefront of advancing equality. During Pride Month, we celebrate New York’s vibrant LGBTQ+ community and acknowledge the importance of protecting the rights and freedoms of LGBTQ+ New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “This month and every month, we proudly stand with the LGBTQ+ community and remain committed to building a more inclusive and equitable future for all where everyone can live freely with dignity, safety, and respect.”

In honor of Pride Month, the following 16 State landmarks will illuminate various colors of the Pride flag on June 1 and June 23-30, and Capital region landmarks will be lit the weekend of June 12-14:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

Lake Placid Olympic Center

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Roosevelt Island Lighthouse

The Pride flag will be flown at the following State agencies and office buildings throughout New York State:

New York State Capitol

Empire State Plaza

Governor’s Executive Mansion

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

New York State Office of General Services

New York State Department Of Transportation

New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities

New York State Workers' Compensation Board

Hampton Plaza

Harriman Campus

Ten Eyck

Binghamton State Office Building

Dulles State Office Building

Henderson-Smith State Office Building

State Preparedness Training Center (Oriskany)

Homer Folks Facility

Senator John H. Hughes State Office Building

Utica State Office Building

Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building

Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building

Hudson Valley Transportation Management Center

Perry B. Duryea State Office Building

Additionally, Governor Hochul announced that the Pride flag will be flown at the following State parks across New York State:

Allegany State Park

Artpark

Bayard Cutting Arboretum

Belmont Lake State Park

Bethpage State Park

Caleb Smith State Park

Clay Pit Ponds State Park Preserve

Clermont State Historic Site

Connetquot River State Park

DF Riverbank State Park

FDR Four Freedoms State Park

FDR State Park

Gantry Plaza State Park

Green Lakes State Park

Hamlin State Park

Hempstead Lake State Park

Hither Hills State Park

Jones Beach State Park

Lake Taghkanic State Park

Letchworth State Park

Marsha P Johnson State Park

Mills-Norrie State Park

Montauk Downs State Park

Niagara Falls State Park

Orient Beach State Park

Philipse Manor Hall

Planting Fields State Park

Robert Moses State Park

Roberto Clemente State Park

Saratoga Spa State Park

Shirley Chisholm State Park

Sunken Meadow State Park

Taconic State Park State Park

Valley Stream State Park

Wellesley Island State Park

New York stands on a strong foundation of LGBTQ+ history and activism against the federal government's efforts to dismantle years of civil rights progress and advocacy.

As a national leader in advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, Governor Hochul continues to ensure that New York is a safe and inclusive home for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers. Since taking office, the Governor has championed legislation to make New York a safe haven for trans youth and signed the Shield Law 2.0 to offer greater protections to healthcare providers and patients receiving gender-affirming healthcare. Most recently, Governor Hochul successfully fought back against the removal of the Pride flag at Stonewall National Park and took additional steps to continue serving young people in New York’s LGBTQ+ community as part of the Enacted FY 2026 Budget.

The Governor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs is now accepting requests for workshop proposals for the 2026 LGBTQIA+ Convening, which will occur on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 in Albany, New York at the Empire State Plaza Concourse. This annual event, entering its fifth year, brings together policymakers and government officials from across state agencies to hear directly from advocates about the most pressing needs for our community and proposed or current efforts to meet those needs and build support.

As the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ rights movement, New York State extends a year-round invitation to LGBTQ+ travelers through the New York State Division of Tourism at Empire State Development. Created in 2012, the I LOVE NY LGBTQ+ initiative promotes events and destinations across the state, anchoring this season's travel with a statewide calendar of more than 100 Pride celebrations. Find more information, including travel guides and blogs.

New York State remains committed to collaboration with its state and local partners, including community-based organizations, to eliminate health disparities and to protect and promote health and well-being for all New Yorkers, on a foundation of health equity.

To learn more about the New York State Department of Health AIDS Institute's Office of LGBTQ Services programs and priorities, visit Office of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Services. Find more information about the Department's Office of Health Equity and Human Rights.