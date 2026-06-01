Build Your Hurricane Emergency Kit Now

Hurricane season is here, and Orange County is encouraging residents to take a simple but important preparedness step: build or refresh an emergency supply kit before a storm is on the horizon.

When severe weather threatens Central Florida, stores can quickly run out of essential items, and long lines can make last-minute shopping stressful. Preparing early helps families stay safe, reduces anxiety and ensures they have what they need if conditions change quickly.

An emergency supply kit is a collection of essential items your household may need during a disaster. Experts recommend having enough supplies to sustain each member of your family for at least 72 hours. That includes food, water, and other necessities that support health, safety, and communication.

“Ahead of hurricane season is the best time to prepare,” said Carlos Durden, Assistant Manager, Office of Emergency Management. “Having a kit ready allows residents to focus on staying safe rather than scrambling for supplies at the last minute.”

At the core of every kit are a few critical items. Residents should plan for at least one gallon of water per person per day, along with a three-day supply of non-perishable food. A flashlight, extra batteries, a first aid kit, and a battery-powered or hand-crank radio are also essential, especially in the event of power outages.

Beyond the basics, families are encouraged to tailor their kits to meet their specific needs. This may include prescription medications, important documents stored in waterproof containers, hygiene items, and supplies for infants or young children. Pet owners should also remember to include food, water, and any necessary items for their animals.

Comfort and communication matter as well. Items such as cell phone chargers, backup batteries, blankets, and even books or games for children can help families stay connected and maintain a sense of normalcy during an emergency.

Location is another key factor. Emergency kits should be easy to access at home and, when possible, duplicated for use at work or in vehicles. A portable “grab-and-go” bag can make evacuations quicker and more organized if they become necessary.

Taking time now to prepare can make a significant difference later. With hurricane season here, Orange County encourages residents to review their plans, check supplies and make any needed updates.

For more information on hurricane preparedness, visit the Orange County Office of Emergency Management.