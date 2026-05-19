Early Hurricane Prep Key for Residents with Special Needs

As hurricane season approaches, Orange County officials are encouraging families with individuals who have special needs to begin planning early and consider registering for the County’s People with Special Needs (PSN) Program.

The PSN Registry helps identify residents who may require additional assistance during an emergency because they rely on medical equipment powered by electricity, require caregiver support or need transportation assistance to reach a secure location.

“The registry is designed for individuals who cannot safely remain at home during a hurricane or other disaster,” said Tom Daniels, Orange County’s PSN Program Manager. “Registering helps ensure a plan for situations such as power outages, medical equipment interruption or limited transportation options.”

The program is voluntary and serves as a safety net for residents who do not have another evacuation option outside the storm’s impact area. Daniels encourages families to think of PSN shelters as a last resort when staying with family, friends or in a hotel is not possible.

Special Needs shelters operate differently from general population shelters. Orange County coordinates transportation, prepares shelter sites and partners with the Florida Department of Health to staff locations with medical professionals available if serious health issues arise. Shelters provide electricity for medical devices, public Wi-Fi and oxygen supplies for individuals requiring respiratory support.

While these shelters provide enhanced resources, they are intended to maintain safety rather than provide ongoing clinical care. Individuals who rely on caregivers at home must bring their caregiver during their stay.

“Caregivers should plan to provide the same level of support they normally give at home,” explained Daniels. “Residents should also bring medications, medical supplies and personal comfort items that help maintain daily routines.”

Preparing early can make a meaningful difference for households that depend on specialized equipment or daily assistance. Gathering prescriptions, mobility devices and other essential items ahead of time helps families respond more quickly if severe weather threatens the region.

“Once a storm approaches, the window for safe evacuation narrows quickly,” asserted Daniels. “Pre-registering ensures families receive the information they need to make informed decisions.”

Eligible residents may include individuals with physical, cognitive, sensory or medical conditions such as oxygen dependency, dialysis needs, mobility limitations or other circumstances requiring additional assistance during an emergency.

Families who believe they may qualify are encouraged to register before hurricane season begins and keep their contact information current.

To register, go to the People with Special Needs Registry. Residents also can call 3-1-1 or 407-836-3111 for assistance or to update an existing registration.