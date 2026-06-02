Modigent Puts Drivers First in 2026

The mechanical services company uses National Safety Month to spotlight its year-round push to improve fleet safety through telematics & behavior-based coaching

Our philosophy is simple: safety is the foundation everything else is built on—at every layer of the organization, from field personnel to inside support to the executive leadership team.” — Ashley Welvaert, Chief Legal Officer at Modigent

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Modigent, safety isn’t a calendar event, it’s a daily discipline. But each June, National Safety Month offers a moment to put a public spotlight on the work already underway. This year, that spotlight turns to the road, where Modigent—a national provider of infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions—is building on last year’s safety gains with a renewed focus on fleet safety and driver behavior across its fleet.“Best-in-class safety doesn’t happen by chance,” said Ashley Welvaert, Chief Legal Officer at Modigent, who leads the company’s safety department. “It’s the outcome of daily choices, visible leadership, and systems that make safe decisions second nature. Our philosophy is simple: safety is the foundation everything else is built on—at every layer of the organization, from field personnel to inside support to the executive leadership team.”With a fleet operating daily across multiple regions and states, Modigent has transformed its approach from static reporting to real-time visibility—tracking performance across regions, operating companies, and individual drivers.Through telematics technology installed in each vehicle, the company monitors speed, hard braking, and following distance, using the data to coach drivers and reinforce safe habits. Friendly competition between regions has driven further engagement and accountability throughout the organization.“Historically, fleet safety was measured by incident rates,” said Weldon Miller, Director of Enterprise Safety at Modigent. “But the real work happens before that. We’re focused on the behaviors that lead to those outcomes—and how to change them.”Modigent's fleet safety strategy runs year-round, using virtual coursework to address and improve behavior on the road. Additional driving training will be launching soon.When issues arise, Modigent examines human error through the lens of “The Moment of Truth”—the critical decision point where behaviors, distractions, or shortcuts determine whether a task is completed safely.“Telematics is an eye-opener,” Miller said. “The hardest thing is getting someone to realize they’re not as good as they think they are. But once you have that visibility, you can learn—and you can improve.”National Safety Month, now in its 30th year, is dedicated to keeping people safe from the workplace to anyplace. For Modigent, the observance of National Safety Month is an opportunity to share progress on work already in motion and reinforce that safe driving is a non-negotiable standard.“We’re not just measuring performance—we’re coaching it,” added Miller. “There is no single fix for changing driver behavior. It takes data, accountability, and a culture where people want to improve. That’s what we’re building.”The NSC estimates 37,810 motor vehicle crash deaths in the United States in 2025, a 12% decrease from 2024—progress safety advocates attribute to sustained, behavior-focused efforts of exactly the kind Modigent has embedded into its daily operations.“Safety doesn’t begin after an incident—it begins with the choices we make every day,” said Welvaert. “The habits our teams build behind the wheel don’t just protect them at work, they carry into their lives. That’s where safety becomes lasting.”By integrating data, training, and culture, Modigent continues to advance its safety mission—protecting employees, strengthening operations, and making a measurable impact on the road.###About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent leads next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions across the HVAC, plumbing, and controls industry. Through a growing coast-to-coast portfolio of specialized operating companies, Modigent delivers mechanical service, energy optimization, analytics, and intelligent building systems that support commercial facilities and complex environments. Known for a people-first culture, Modigent invests in its teams, local leadership, and long-term partnerships that strengthen the organizations and the communities they serve. Learn more at https://modigent.com

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