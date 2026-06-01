Knowing when to seek real help Your browser does not support the audio element.

As artificial intelligence becomes more integrated into daily life, more people are turning to chatbots and digital tools to talk through stress, anxiety, and personal struggles. For some, it offers immediate access to support at any hour of the day. For others, it can feel easier than opening up to another person.

But mental health professionals say there is an important difference between using AI as a tool and using it as a replacement for real care.

“Ease of access is good,” said Col. Amit Gupta, psychiatrist and chief of Mental Health at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. “However, there is minimal quality control on these tools, and we already have had cases where we have seen AI chatbots strengthening people’s paranoia or encouraging isolation and aggressive or suicidal behavior.”

Gupta, who has practiced as an Army psychiatrist since 2006, said the growing use of AI for emotional support is being driven largely by convenience and perceived privacy. Many users feel less judged talking to a screen than another person.

An anonymous individual who has used AI for emotional support said accessibility played a major role in why they turned to it.

“People are often not available when the issues are at their worst,” the individual said. “AI listens longer.”

The individual described using AI for light venting, asking questions, and helping sort through difficult thoughts. In some ways, they said, it helped organize emotions into something easier to communicate.

“It helped convert a feeling into symbols and sounds that another person can understand,” they said.

Mental health professionals acknowledge AI can provide benefits when used appropriately. Gupta said the tools can help provide immediate support, encourage people to seek medical care, and help users recognize when something may be seriously wrong.

Still, he warned that problems arise when people begin relying on AI in place of meaningful human connection or professional treatment.

“The tools are usually trying to please you and tailor their interactions in that capacity, including sometimes pretending to be a real person with a real (made up) life story.” Gupta said. “This creates a false sense of closeness and reliance on a tool that isn’t a real person, and doesn’t really have reciprocated feelings toward you.”

The anonymous user said there were limits despite the convenience and comfort AI provided.

“AI is often forgetful,” they said.

The individual also noted that conversations with real people can sometimes feel more difficult because reactions and expectations influence what gets shared.

“I often filter my conversation based on the person’s vibe or expectations,” they said.

Gupta said one of the clearest warning signs that someone needs more than self-help tools is when they become stuck in repetitive conversation loops or begin struggling to function in daily life.

“You need help if you are starting to feel hopeless, have significant difficulty at home, work, school, or relationships due to your mental health,” Gupta said. “And if you are starting to have suicidal thoughts or thoughts to harm yourself or others.”

He also warned that overreliance on AI can reduce healthy coping skills, especially real-world social interaction. Privacy concerns also remain, particularly when users share deeply personal information without knowing where that data is stored or how it may be used.

Despite those concerns, Gupta believes AI will continue to play a growing role in mental health care as demand for services continues to grow.

“The future will coopt the use of AI to help with mental health, as there are not enough therapists to see everyone who may need immediate help in a timely manner,” Gupta said. “Like all tools, the usage has to be done responsibly.”

For those who feel more comfortable talking to a screen than a person, Gupta emphasized that professional help does not always have to happen face-to-face. Many licensed therapists now offer text, chat, and video sessions.

The message from both perspectives is not that AI should never be relied on for emotional support. Any advice given by AI should also not be blindly followed as AI does make frequent mistakes. Rather, AI should be viewed as a tool — one that may help people organize thoughts, feel heard, or take the first step toward asking for help, but not one that can replace human care or connection when it is truly needed.