June Enlisted Promotions

The 307th Bomb Wing is pleased to announce the following enlisted promotions, effective June 1, 2025. Master Sgt. Ian Tuttle

Tech Sgt. Tyler McLelland

Tech Sgt. Raymond Gipson

Tech Sgt. Michael Froman

Tech Sgt. Deryk Blanchard

Tech Sgt. Dylan Arnwine

Tech Sgt. Alphonse Rigor

Tech Sgt. Joseph Lara

Staff Sgt. Jennifer Wilson

Staff Sgt. Keiana Washington

Staff Sgt. Tyler Traube

Staff Sgt/ Shacora Reed

Staff Sgt. Jaylon Holmes

Staff Sgt. Weston Harris

Staff Sgt. Shawn Hamilton

Staff Sgt. Meghan English

Staff Sgt. Christopher Crain

Staff Sgt. Cole Bell

Staff Sgt. Carlos Castaneda

Senior Airman Colby Whitacre

Senior Airman Noah Stroud

Senior Airman Asia Mitchell

Senior Airman Storm Millers

Senior Airman Nicholas Kramer

Senior Airman Peyton Kaiser

Senior Airman Brandon Jacques

Senior Airman Bradsun Grosjean

Senior Airman Sophia Garza

Senior Airman Lucas Gallegoscano

Senior Airman Clifford Caldwell

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