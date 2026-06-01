MDC proposes permits for use of unstaffed firearms shooting ranges

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) offers free recreational firearms shooting on more than 35 unstaffed shooting ranges around the state. The ranges were designed decades ago primarily for hunters with most traditional use being in the spring and fall in preparation for various hunting seasons.

According to MDC, range use has increased significantly in recent years with more home/self-defense firearms practice and increasing use of modern sporting rifles.

Increased use has also resulted in increasing damage to shooting range signs, booths, and other infrastructure from some shooters, along with increasing litter from some shooters in the form of spent shells, targets, and other items not being collected and properly disposed of.

To help reduce range damage and misuse, MDC is proposing requiring users of its unstaffed firearms shooting ranges to have a valid small game permit. Existing age and disability exemptions will remain. The proposed regulation changes would apply only to MDC owned unstaffed firearms shooting ranges, not partner ranges or MDC’s five staffed shooting ranges.

For residents, the allowable permit options start at $11.50 for an annual small game permit. For non-residents, daily small game permits are $16 and annual small game permits are $108.50.

The Missouri Conservation Commission recently gave initial approval to the proposed MDC permit recommendation at its May 29 open meeting in Washington.

MDC invites online public comment on the proposed regulation changes July 16 through Aug. 14 at mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/public-commenting-opportunities.

The Commission will then give final consideration to the proposed regulation changes at its Sept. 11 open meeting. If given final approval, the changes will become effective Feb. 28, 2027.

WHY PERMITS ARE NEEDED

“The illegal misuse of MDC unstaffed shooting ranges has resulted in significant increases in damage from some users intentionally targeting range signs, booths and other infrastructure, along with more litter such as spent rounds left on the ground,” said MDC Hunter Education and Shooting Range Specialist Justin McGuire.

McGuire added that the rising popularity of home/self-defense firearms practice and other high-volume recreational use has led to many more people using the ranges throughout the entire year and much more spent ammo being left as litter.

McGuire explained that the permit requirement would have several benefits.

“Unless exempt, Missouri hunters are required to have completed a certified hunter education program to get firearms hunting permits. Hunter education teaches shooting safety, ethics, and etiquette,” he said. “Requiring a small game permit to use MDC unstaffed firearms shooting ranges would ensure that users have completed hunter education to help improve safety for themselves and other range users, visitors, neighbors, and MDC infrastructure. It also gives conservation agents another tool to improve public safety at MDC ranges.”

He added that requiring a permit will also help create an increased sense of ownership of the ranges, respect for the facilities, and compliance with posted rules for safer and more responsible range use.

McGuire noted that many shooting range users won’t be affected by the new permit requirement because they already purchase a small game hunting permit or they’re exempt from needing one.

“These challenges are not unique to Missouri,” he said. “Among neighboring states, both Oklahoma and Kentucky have hunting-permit requirements for users of their unstaffed shooting ranges.”

MORE INFORMATION

MDC offers multiple options for range users in need of hunter education. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/hunter-education.

Small game permits can be purchased at permit vendors, on the MDC website, at MDC offices, and through the MDC Mo Hunting app. More at mdc.mo.gov/permits.

Find more information on MDC shooting ranges at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities/shooting.