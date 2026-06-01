MDC invites beginner hunters to a free mentored squirrel hunt in northeast Missouri Aug. 21 and 22

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HANNIBAL, Mo. – Squirrel hunting is often considered one of the best ways to introduce newcomers to hunting. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites beginners to learn the basics during a free mentored hunt at Hunnewell Conservation Area in Shelby County.

Participants will learn the basics of small game hunting during a learning session on Friday, Aug. 21 from 5-8 p.m. The mentored hunt will take place on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will be paired with hunting mentors while they take part in the managed hunt.

Attendees must be age 11 or older to attend the event. Those ages 16 and older must possess a valid small game hunting permit or proof of exemption. Purchase permits at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4g. Those over the age of 16 must complete their hunter education certification prior to the event. Learn more about hunter education at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt. Firearms and ammunition for the hunt will be provided.

Space for this event is limited, and participants must register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oTk.

Questions about the event can be sent to Conservation Agent Kevin Lockard at kevin.lockard@mdc.mo.gov or by phone (573) 822-5263.

Hunnewell Conservation Area is located at 6503 HWY Z in Hunnewell.

Squirrel hunting season runs through Feb. 15, 2027. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/squirrel.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.