‘Prevent, Detect, Report’ during Medicare Fraud Prevention Week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (June 1, 2026) — During Medicare Fraud Prevention Week (June 1–5), the Arkansas Insurance Department is encouraging seniors in Arkansas and their families to learn how to prevent, detect and report Medicare fraud.

Senior Medicare Patrol programs across the country help beneficiaries recognize scams, prevent fraud and protect Medicare resources for future generations. Medicare fraud and abuse cost taxpayers an estimated $100 billion each year, wasting funds intended to provide care.

About 690,000 Arkansans (around 22% of the state’s population) receive Medicare. These recipients need to know the best ways to protect themselves from scams. That’s why the “Prevent, Detect and Report” framework was developed.

“This information is critical not only for Medicare recipients but also for their children and caregivers,” said Kathleen Pursell, Arkansas Senior Medicare Patrol Program Director. “It is a shared responsibility for everyone involved to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity immediately to safeguard the integrity of the Medicare system and protect those who are most vulnerable to fraud.”

The Arkansas Insurance Department encourages Arkansans to remember these Three Pillars of Medicare Fraud Prevention: