‘Prevent, Detect, Report’ during Medicare Fraud Prevention Week
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (June 1, 2026) — During Medicare Fraud Prevention Week (June 1–5), the Arkansas Insurance Department is encouraging seniors in Arkansas and their families to learn how to prevent, detect and report Medicare fraud.
Senior Medicare Patrol programs across the country help beneficiaries recognize scams, prevent fraud and protect Medicare resources for future generations. Medicare fraud and abuse cost taxpayers an estimated $100 billion each year, wasting funds intended to provide care.
About 690,000 Arkansans (around 22% of the state’s population) receive Medicare. These recipients need to know the best ways to protect themselves from scams. That’s why the “Prevent, Detect and Report” framework was developed.
“This information is critical not only for Medicare recipients but also for their children and caregivers,” said Kathleen Pursell, Arkansas Senior Medicare Patrol Program Director. “It is a shared responsibility for everyone involved to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity immediately to safeguard the integrity of the Medicare system and protect those who are most vulnerable to fraud.”
The Arkansas Insurance Department encourages Arkansans to remember these Three Pillars of Medicare Fraud Prevention:
PREVENT
Take steps to protect your Medicare information and reduce your risk of becoming a victim of fraud.
- Don’t answer calls from unknown numbers. Wait for a message and call the person back. If you mistakenly answer an unsolicited phone call, be very cautious, especially if the caller claims to be from a doctor’s office, a government agency or Medicare. If in doubt, hang up.
- Protect your Medicare card like a credit card and guard your Medicare Number carefully. Never give your Medicare Number to anyone except your doctor or a trusted healthcare provider.
- Offers of money, free medical equipment, special deals or gifts in exchange for personal details are often used to collect information for scams. Be skeptical!
DETECT
Review your healthcare information regularly to identify potential fraud or billing errors.
- Keep a personal log of doctor’s appointments, tests, services and the medical equipment you’ve received.
- Carefully review your Medicare Summary Notices (MSNs) and other healthcare statements.
- Look closely for charges for appointments, tests, services or supplies you know you did not receive.
- Watch for duplicate billing or unfamiliar providers listed on claims.
- Here’s a helpful video from Senior Medicare Patrol on understanding your Medicare Summary Notices.
- Checking claims as soon as you receive them increases your chance of finding fraud and stopping it.
REPORT
If you suspect Medicare fraud, even if you have only slight evidence, report it immediately.
- Call the Arkansas Senior Medicare Patrol at 1-866-726-2916. Have your Medicare card, Medicare Number and any related claims or notices available.
- Email us at [email protected]
- File a report online through the Arkansas Senior Medicare Patrol website.
To learn more about Medicare fraud and how to protect yourself, visit ar.gov/smp. Follow the Arkansas Senior Medicare Patrol Facebook page to be alerted to upcoming educational opportunities and the latest information.
Media Contact: Zoë Dell
Communications & Media Relations
Arkansas Department of Commerce
501-291-9886
[email protected]
Senior Medicare Patrol Contact: Kathleen Pursell
Program Director, Arkansas Senior Medicare Patrol
Arkansas Insurance Department
866-726-2916
[email protected]
###
About the Arkansas Insurance Department
The Arkansas Insurance Department protects Arkansas consumers while ensuring the state’s insurance industry remains fair, competitive and financially sound. AID oversees insurance regulation, consumer assistance, fraud investigations and insurance licensing, while working to promote transparency, accountability and basic fairness in Arkansas’ insurance marketplace. For more information about the Arkansas Insurance Department and its programs, visit insurance.arkansas.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.