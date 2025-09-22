LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (September x, 2025) — The Arkansas Insurance Department will host the second annual Arkansas Insurance Day (I-Day) on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Little Rock. The event will bring together property and casualty insurance producers and company representatives, industry leaders, legislators, and regulators for a day of informative sessions and valuable networking opportunities. Licensed producers can also earn seven hours of continuing education credit by attending.

"Arkansas I-Day is the must-attend event for insurance professionals looking to grow, connect, and help shape the future of the industry," said Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald. "It's an opportunity for us to focus on resilience and ways the industry and consumers can work together to build a stronger, more sustainable Arkansas."

This year’s program will feature engaging presentations and discussions with industry leaders, including an exclusive panel of insurance commissioners from Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Sessions will explore key topics affecting the insurance industry including regulatory updates, emerging weather and risk trends, strategies for building stronger communities, and infrastructure considerations impacting the state.

Attendees will also get the chance to learn about the FORTIFIED program and how it has helped contractors and home inspectors across the country grow their businesses. I-Day will offer detailed information on how to gain certification by the Insurance Institute of Business and Home Safety in order to be eligible to eventually participate in the Strengthen Arkansas Homes program.