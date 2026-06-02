SkyWatch Collaborates with Microsoft to Integrate Commercial Satellite Imagery into Planetary Computer Pro

Automating delivery of licensed imagery into the customer’s Planetary Computer Pro instance makes commercial Earth observation data easier to consume at scale.” — Yves Pitsch, General Manager, Microsoft Planetary Computer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SkyWatch today announced an integration between SkyWatch's commercial Earth observation platform and Microsoft Planetary Computer Pro; giving enterprise customers a direct path from imagery procurement to analytics.The Microsoft Planetary Computer Pro integration was developed jointly with the Microsoft Planetary Computer engineering team and is built on the SpatioTemporal Asset Catalog (STAC) specification.The integration eliminates manual data transfer steps between procurement and analysis, the company said. Customers move from purchase to in-platform imagery without exporting files or rebuilding ingestion pipelines, and licensed imagery is delivered automatically into Microsoft Planetary Computer Pro GeoCatalog for analysis."Our enterprise customers tell us the hardest part of working with commercial imagery isn't the data, it's getting it into the systems where their analysts and models live," said David Proulx, Chief Product Officer, at SkyWatch. "This integration closes that gap for organizations that are standardizing their geospatial data workflows on Microsoft technology.""Planetary Computer Pro is designed to give organizations a unified environment for commercial and open geospatial data," said Yves Pitsch, General Manager, Microsoft Planetary Computer. "Automating delivery of licensed imagery into the customer’s Planetary Computer Pro instance makes commercial Earth observation data easier to consume at scale."This new integration is the latest addition to SkyWatch’s roster of integrations with Microsoft, including single sign-on via Microsoft Entra for SkyWatch applications and imagery discovery within Microsoft 365 Copilot via SkyWatch’s MCP (Model Context Protocol) server.The collaboration is particularly beneficial to customers in energy, mining, agriculture, infrastructure and insurance sectors that increasingly run geospatial workloads on Azure.The integration is available today to SkyWatch HUB customers. More information is available at https://skywatch.com/hub/ About SkyWatchSkyWatch is the access platform for Earth observation, connecting satellite, aerial and drone supply through a single integration and delivering imagery directly into the tools where customer teams already work. SkyWatch powers operational workflows across infrastructure, commodities, insurance, environmental monitoring and urban development. Learn more at skywatch.com.

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