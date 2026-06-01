Join us at the Archives for June’s First Saturday Program: Not Today, PA!

What led Delaware’s counties to separate from Pennsylvania and establish an independent government?

On Saturday, June 6, 2026, at 10:30 a.m., the Delaware Public Archives will host June’s First Saturday Program, Not Today, PA, presented by Leah Greer.

As the nation celebrates and recognizes the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, Delaware has a milestone of its own to celebrate. During the Revolutionary era, Delaware leaders made the choice to break away from Pennsylvania governance and establishtheir own government.

Before Delaware became a state, the Lower Counties on the Delaware were governed under the proprietary authority of William Penn and his successors. Over time, political, economic, and regional differences contributed to growing tensions between the Lower Counties and Pennsylvania, ultimately leading Delaware’s leaders to seek separation and establish an independent government.

This program will examine the early days of the Lower Counties, the conditions that led to Delaware’s separation from Pennsylvania, and the challenges the new state faced as it recovered from the economic and social toll of the War of Independence.

The presentation will also explore the origins of Separation Day, which observes Delaware’s independence from Pennsylvania. Today, Delaware’s Separation Day celebration takes place in New Castle County during the second weekend in June.

For more information about the Delaware Public Archives or to learn more about events and other items of interest at the Archives, visit archives.delaware.gov.