28 Delaware Organizations Receive Grants to Improve Food Access

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Small Business (DSB) is announcing the 28 businesses and organizations receiving more than $700,000 in grants through the Delaware Grocery Initiative and First State Food System Program (DGI/FSFSP). This program is designed to expand access to healthy, affordable food in Delaware communities currently identified as food deserts or at risk of becoming food deserts.

Grants were available to Delaware farmers, independent and community grocery retailers, including those offering culturally diverse foods, as well as food banks, food pantries and other food supply chain businesses and organizations.

In all, 100 applications were received for this round of funding. A total of $712,500 was awarded with grants ranging from $12,000 to $65,000. This cycle marks a geographic shift from prior rounds – awardees are nearly evenly distributed across all three counties; a considerable improvement from the previous cycle which funded 15 New Castle County-based projects, none in Kenty County, and seven in Sussex County. Awarded funds will support operations, capital expenses, equipment purchases, and other projects that expand supply chain capacity and strengthen collaboration among community partners.

“This cycle reflects what’s possible when we meet communities where they are.” said DSB Director CJ Bell. “From veteran-led farms delivering to homebound seniors to a Dominican-owned corner market expanding fresh produce access, that reach across Delaware’s full food system is how we move the needle on food deserts statewide.”

The DGI/FSFSP is administered through a partnership between DSB and the Delaware Council on Farm & Food Policy (The Council). The Council launched FSFSP in 2022. In 2024, the program was adopted through legislation sponsored by Senator Darius Brown (D – New Castle, Wilmington, Edgemoor), formally establishing the Delaware Grocery Initiative.

“Too many of our neighbors struggle with finding reliable access to healthy foods, and we must do everything in our power to ensure that every community in our State has avenues to nourishing food that supports their dignity, health, and opportunity,” said Senator Darius Brown. “This round of Delaware Grocery Initiative grant funding is essential, providing much-needed financial support to nonprofits throughout our State who work to eradicate food deserts, increase the distribution and production of healthy food, and ensure that all Delawareans can prioritize their well-being.”

“These grants support Delaware farmers, food business and nonprofits to address key needs across the state’s food system, strengthening food security, improving access and affordability to fresh healthy foods in rural and urban communities, and expanding in-state supply chain capacities, said Council Chair Nancy Staisey.”

The organizations and businesses selected to receive funding are: Bellevue Community Center, Bennett Orchards, Bright Spot Ventures, Cornerstone Community Center, Cornerstone West CDC, D&J Custom Cutting, Dittmar Family Farms, Dominican Café, Expanded Branches CDC, First State Youth, FLOW, Food Bank of DE, G’s Delight LLC, Harvest Outreach People Project (HOPP), Health Foods for Healthy Kids, Heritage Urban Farms, House of David, La Red Health Center, Midas Harvest Urban Farm, Milford Advocacy for Homeless, Milton Community Food Pantry, Network Connect, REACH Riverside, Southern DE Truck Growers, T.A. Farms, Unique Minds Changing Lives, Victorious Life Church, YWCA Delaware.

Summaries of the projects being funded can be found at de.gov/foodgrant.

Projects funded through the DGI/FSFSP must be completed no later than December 31, 2026. Funded projects span a range of food system activities including cold storage expansion, fresh produce distribution, farm infrastructure, and community-based food access programming.

Since 2022, just over $2.15 million has been awarded to fund 61 projects statewide prior to this latest round of funding, which is Cycle 5 of the program.

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The Delaware Division of Small Business is a state agency, within the Delaware Department of State, that is committed to helping businesses start and grow in Delaware. Our Regional Business Managers can help you navigate government processes, connect with partner organizations that offer resources to small businesses and identify opportunities to access capital. DSB also oversees the Delaware Tourism Office and the Office of Supplier Diversity

Media Contact

Andrea Wojcik

Division of Small Business

O: (302) 672-6840; C: (302) 554-0060

andrea.wojcik@delaware.gov