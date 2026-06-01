MDC honors Dan and Connie Burkhardt as Master Conservationists

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Conservation Commission and Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) recently honored Dan and Connie Burkhardt of Frontenac with their Master Conservationist Award during the Commission’s May 29 open meeting in Washington.

The Master Conservationist Award honors living or deceased citizen conservationists, former MDC commissioners, and employees of conservation-related agencies, universities, or organizations who have made substantial and lasting contributions to the state’s fisheries, forestry, or wildlife resources, including conservation law enforcement and conservation education-related activities in the state. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/about-us/awards-honors/master-conservationist-award-nomination.

“Dan and Connie Burkhardt’s impacts on conservation in Missouri -- most notably to conserve and improve sections of the Katy Trail -- are far reaching through their dedication to protecting and preserving our natural resources,” said Commission Chair Margy Eckelkamp.

“Their conservation restoration efforts along the Katy Trail are numerous and include the preservation of buildings of historic interest along waypoints, planting burr oaks, partnering with Forest ReLeaf on an annual Tree Camp for children, Honeysuckle Hacks, Burkhardt Grove featuring native Missouri trees, and the Peers Prairie,” Eckelkamp added.

“The Burkhardts serve as visionaries, motivators, educators, documentarians, philanthropists, team builders, and as selfless conservationists whose clear focus is on bettering the places we call home,” said MDC Director Jason Sumners. “Their tireless efforts to preserve, promote, and improve our state will have lasting impacts for generations.”

He added that the Burkhardts carry many torches for conservation and carry them together.

“From the Katy Land Trust to Magnificent Missouri, their efforts to conserve land and water for public use have inspired many to think bigger than themselves,” Sumners said.

The Burkhardts created the Katy Land Trust in 2010 after putting their land in Warren County into a conservation easement to protect and conserve it – and to educate Missourians about the shared responsibility needed to conserve lands for public use. The focus of the Trust is to protect the agricultural, scenic, and natural resources along the Katy Trail. Magnificent Missouri formed from that to conserve and increase appreciation of the Katy Trail and the last 100 miles of the Missouri River Valley as a premier regional asset through education, events, and collaborative projects.

“The projects Dan and Connie support and have supported will have lasting impacts on our natural resources and will be enjoyed by Missourians and visitors to our great state for generations to come,” said Sumners.

One of their more notable projects is the Ted and Pat Jones Welcome Center on the Katy Trail in Treloar. The Burkhardts purchased the historic mercantile, restored the building, and then donated it to the state to create the only state-park-operated welcome center on the Katy Trail.

They also created and opened the Peers Store as a “Conservation Outpost” of the Katy Trail. The couple purchased the historic store and created a memorable stop on the Katy Trail featuring live music, art, refreshments, and the picturesque Peer’s Prairie.

They have also worked tirelessly to raise funds -- including their own financial resources -- to support the preservation and development of Rock Island Trail State Park. The couple also supports other conservation organizations such as the Johnny Morris Institute of Fisheries, Wetlands and Aquatic Systems and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation.