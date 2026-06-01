EPC Group Named G2 Leader in BI Consulting for 6th Consecutive Quarter

EPC Group Power BI Consulting and Microsoft Fabric Consulting Practice Experts Top G2 Rated in North America EPC Group - Governed AI on Microsoft Framework Consulting Services - EPC Group AI Consulting Virtual Chief AI Officer (vCAIO) service - The First In the Industry - EPC Group's AI Consulting Services

Houston firm earns 6th straight G2 Leader designation for BI consulting across Power BI, Microsoft Fabric, data warehousing, and lakehouse architecture.

Six consecutive quarters of G2 Leader recognition reflects the work we do across Power BI, Microsoft Fabric, data warehousing, lakehouse architecture, and the multi-AI layer enterprises expect.” — Errin O'Connor, Founder & Chief AI Architect, EPC Group

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPC Group, a 29-year Houston-based Microsoft consultancy, has been named a Leader on G2's Summer 2026 Grid Report for Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Providers — the firm's sixth consecutive quarter of G2 Leader recognition in the category.G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software and services marketplace, where millions of professionals research, review, and select technology providers each year. The G2 Grid ranks providers based on verified customer reviews and Market Presence indicators including experience, adaptability, and market reach. Service providers placed in the Leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and measure high in Market Presence.- Visit EPC Group's Power BI Consulting Page: https://www.epcgroup.net/services/power-bi-consulting - Visit EPC Group's Microsoft Fabric Consulting Page: https://www.epcgroup.net/services/fabric-consulting EPC Group has now been named a G2 Leader for Business Intelligence Consulting across six consecutive quarterly reports, sustaining the designation through one of the most active periods of change on the Microsoft analytics platform — including the general availability of Microsoft Fabric, the retirement timeline for Dataflow Gen1, the rollout of Copilot for Power BI, and the rapid emergence of multi-model AI integration inside enterprise analytics environments."Being named a G2 Leader for the sixth consecutive quarter is something we take seriously," said Errin O'Connor, Founder and Chief AI Architect of EPC Group. "It reflects the depth of work we do every day across Power BI, Microsoft Fabric, data warehousing, lakehouse architecture, and the multi-AI layer enterprises now expect on top of every dashboard."A FULL-STACK BI AND DATA PRACTICEEPC Group's continued Leader recognition reflects a Business Intelligence and data practice that spans the modern Microsoft data platform end to end. The firm's Power BI Consulting practice delivers enterprise dashboarding, semantic model design, DAX optimization, row-level and object-level security, deployment pipelines, Power BI Center of Excellence frameworks, and Copilot for Power BI integration.EPC Group is led by an original member of the Microsoft Power BI Beta Team and has shipped Power BI environments for organizations across all industries — Fortune 500, federal agencies, healthcare, financial services, government, manufacturing, energy, education, retail, and global enterprises.The firm's Microsoft Fabric consulting practice covers OneLake architecture, lakehouse and warehouse design, Direct Lake configuration, Dataflow Gen2 migration from retiring Gen1 dataflows, capacity governance, workspace policy, deployment pipelines, and semantic model certification. EPC Group's data warehousing work extends from Microsoft Fabric lakehouses and warehouses to Azure SQL, Azure Synapse Analytics, and hybrid environments — engineered for the scale, performance, and governance posture regulated industries require.MULTI-AI NATURAL LANGUAGE BRINGS POWER BI REPORTS TO LIFEEPC Group's Business Intelligence engagements increasingly extend beyond traditional dashboards through the firm's Multi-Model AI architecture for Power BI and Microsoft Fabric. The architecture layers natural language interfaces on top of certified Power BI semantic models, allowing business users to ask questions of their data in plain English and receive answers grounded in governed enterprise data — not generic web content or hallucinated context.The architecture combines Microsoft Copilot for Power BI as the native Microsoft layer with additional large language models — including Claude, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini — routed through EPC Group's orchestration layer based on the strength of each model for the task at hand. Summarization, forecasting narrative, anomaly explanation, executive briefings, and conversational drill-down each route to the model best suited to the work, while sensitivity labels, row-level security, and audit lineage are preserved end to end through Microsoft Purview.The result is Power BI reports that no longer require users to know which visual to click or which filter to set. A regional sales leader can ask "why did Q2 margin slip in the Northeast?" and receive a governed, source-linked narrative with the underlying visuals surfaced inline. A compliance officer can ask "show me every report touching protected health data in the last 30 days" and receive a governed lineage view. The dashboard becomes the floor, not the ceiling.GOVERNED ANALYTICS AS THE DIFFERENTIATORThe recognition follows EPC Group's recent launch of the Governed AI on Microsoft Framework — a unified governance methodology connecting Microsoft Purview, Microsoft Fabric, Power BI, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Entra ID, Microsoft Copilot, and Microsoft Defender into one named architecture. The framework's Analytics and Semantic Governance layer applies directly to every Power BI and Fabric engagement EPC Group ships, providing customers with documented controls, certified semantic models, audit-ready lineage from source to dashboard, and the same governance posture extended into the Multi-Model AI layer above the data."What sustains six consecutive quarters of Leader recognition is not the dashboard work alone," O'Connor added. "It is the discipline of building Business Intelligence environments that meet enterprise governance, security, and audit requirements from day one — and the willingness to bring multiple AI models into the analytics layer without compromising any of it."WHAT THE RECOGNITION REPRESENTSThe Summer 2026 designation is the sixth in an unbroken sequence of G2 Leader awards for Business Intelligence Consulting Providers. The continuity reflects EPC Group's sustained presence as a category Leader across two calendar years on the G2 Grid.EPC Group's BI and data engagements are delivered remote-first across the United States and Canada, led by senior architects under the firm's Engagement Operating Model, which defines named owners, control cadences, and board-ready reporting from kickoff through go-live.ABOUT EPC GROUPEPC Group is a Houston-based Microsoft consultancy founded in 1997, holding all six Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations under the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program. The firm has been named a G2 Leader for Business Intelligence Consulting Providers across six consecutive quarterly reports, is a Houston Business Journal Fast 100 honoree (#2, 2009), and is AP News-cited.EPC Group serves organizations across all industries — Fortune 500, federal agencies, healthcare, financial services, government, manufacturing, energy, education, retail, technology, and global enterprises. Founder Errin O'Connor is a four-time Microsoft Press bestselling author, a former NASA Lead Architect, and an original member of both the Microsoft SharePoint and Power BI Beta Teams.Contact EPC Group today at contact@epcgroup.net or phone at (888) 381-9725 or at www.epcgroup.net

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