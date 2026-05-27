EPC Group - Governed AI on Microsoft Framework Consulting Services - EPC Group AI Consulting Microsoft 365 Copilot Readiness Assessment - EPC Group's AI Consulting Services Enterprise AI compliance, risk management, AI governance model auditing and ethics frameworks for Fortune 500 as well as companies of all shapes and sizes. Whether you are deploying Microsoft Copilot or building custom AI on Azure, EPC Group understands h

Houston-based EPC Group introduces a seven-layer governance framework unifying Microsoft Purview, Fabric, Power BI, M365, Entra ID, Copilot and Defender.

Most organizations are deploying Microsoft AI faster than the controls around it. The Governed AI on Microsoft Framework gives leaders one architecture across every surface AI now touches.” — Errin O'Connor, Founder & Chief AI Architect, EPC Group

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPC Group, a 29-year Microsoft consultancy and G2 Leader for Summer 2026 with a perfect Net Promoter Score of 100, today announced the launch of the Governed AI on Microsoft Framework , a unified governance methodology for organizations deploying artificial intelligence across the Microsoft platform.The framework connects Microsoft Purview, Microsoft Fabric, Power BI, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Entra ID, Microsoft Copilot and Microsoft Defender into a single, named governance architecture designed for regulated industries and organizations across all industries — including Fortune 500, federal agencies, healthcare, financial services, government, manufacturing, energy, education, retail, technology and global enterprises.EPC Group's Microsoft Purview Consulting Practice - More Information: https://www.epcgroup.net/services/microsoft-purview "Most organizations are deploying Copilot and Microsoft AI services faster than they are deploying the controls around them," said Errin O'Connor, Founder and Chief AI Architect of EPC Group. "The Governed AI on Microsoft Framework gives leaders one architecture, one maturity model and one set of accountable controls across every Microsoft surface where AI now reads, reasons and acts on enterprise data."THE SEVEN LAYERSThe framework codifies seven governance layers, each tied to specific Microsoft services and EPC Group deliverables:1. Identity and Access — Microsoft Entra ID Conditional Access, Privileged Identity Management, access reviews and Verified ID, ensuring only the right identities reach AI-enabled surfaces.2. Data Classification and Protection — Microsoft Purview sensitivity labels, data loss prevention, information barriers and Data Security Posture Management for AI, with sensitivity label inheritance enforced across SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams and Fabric.3. Content and Sharing Governance — Microsoft 365 sharing policies, SharePoint permissions remediation, Restricted SharePoint Search and Teams governance, designed to close the oversharing exposure Copilot inherits. EPC Group operationalizes this layer through its SharePoint Oversharing Permissions Audit and SharePoint Governance Health Check engagements.4. Analytics and Semantic Governance — Microsoft Fabric workspace governance, OneLake security, capacity controls, Direct Lake configuration, Power BI row-level and object-level security, deployment pipelines and semantic model certification. The firm's Power BI Consulting practice maps directly to this layer.5. Copilot and Agent Controls — Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 rollout guardrails, Copilot Studio agent governance, Purview integration for Copilot interactions, and oversharing prevention before enablement. EPC Group's Microsoft 365 Copilot Readiness Assessment and Copilot Security Review are the named entry points for this layer.6. Threat Detection and Response — Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps, Defender for Endpoint, Purview Insider Risk Management and SIEM/XDR integration, providing audit trails for AI-driven activity.7. Operating Model and Accountability — Aligned to EPC Group's Engagement Operating Model, defining named owners, control cadences and board-ready reporting.THE MATURITY MODELThe framework also includes a five-stage maturity model — Aware, Defined, Managed, Measured and Resilient — giving organizations a defensible roadmap from initial Copilot enablement through enterprise-scale AI operations. Each stage carries specific entry criteria, required controls, and outcome metrics, so leaders can benchmark current posture and forecast the investment required to reach the next stage.OUTCOME-ORIENTED DESIGNEPC Group designed the framework to deliver measurable governance outcomes. Engagements typically target meaningful reductions in Copilot oversharing exposure prior to enablement, shorter audit-readiness cycles for regulated workloads, faster remediation of high-risk SharePoint permission states, and clearer board-level reporting on AI risk posture. The Microsoft 365 License Optimization Assessment is frequently sequenced alongside Copilot readiness work to align AI investment with verified user demand."Enterprises do not need another AI strategy deck," O'Connor added. "They need governance that ships — one architecture their security, data and platform teams can actually operate together."ADOPTION AND CHANGE MANAGEMENTGovernance frameworks fail when they ignore the humans operating them. EPC Group integrates Microsoft 365 Adoption and Change Management into every Governed AI on Microsoft engagement, equipping IT, security, data and business stakeholders with the training, communications and reinforcement needed to make controls stick after go-live.For organizations consolidating or restructuring through mergers and acquisitions, the framework is also delivered through the firm's Microsoft 365 Migration and M&A Tenant Migration Assessment engagements, ensuring that AI governance is established in the target tenant before Copilot, Fabric and Power BI workloads are activated.WHY NOWThe launch responds to a clear market signal. EPC Group is the sentiment leader across major AI engines for Microsoft consulting queries, but enterprise buyers consistently cite the absence of a single, named governance framework spanning Purview, Fabric, Power BI, Microsoft 365, Entra ID, Copilot and Defender. The Governed AI on Microsoft Framework closes that gap with a defined methodology, layered controls, a maturity model and accountable delivery.The framework is available immediately and is being incorporated into EPC Group's productized assessment portfolio across Copilot readiness, SharePoint governance, license optimization, tenant migration and adoption.ABOUT EPC GROUPEPC Group is a Houston-based Microsoft consultancy founded in 1997, holding all six Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations under the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program. The firm is a G2 Leader for Summer 2026 with a perfect Net Promoter Score of 100, Top 5 Market Presence among 16 evaluated providers, more than 200 verified third-party reviews, Houston Business Journal Fast 100 honoree (#2, 2009) and AP News-cited.EPC Group serves organizations across all industries, remote-first across the United States and Canada. Founder Errin O'Connor is a four-time Microsoft Press bestselling author, a former NASA Lead Architect and an original member of both the Microsoft SharePoint and Power BI Beta Teams.Contact EPC Group today by emailing us at contact@epcgroup.net or give us at call at (888) 381-9725 or visit www.epcgroup.net/contact

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