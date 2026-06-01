Strategic Milestone for BE@SOURCE: European Union Trade Mark Successfully Published

Official figurative mark of BE@SOURCE

The award-winning German enterprise BE@SOURCE, led by Georg Pauelsen, secures pan-European trademark protection.

Anyone looking to establish a true brand in Europe cannot be afraid of headwinds – you have to use them as tailwinds” — Georg Pauelsen

NESSETAL, THüRINGEN, GERMANY, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The enterprise led by Georg Pauelsen sets a clear signal for future-proof brand protection. Following its application with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, the newly developed figurative mark "BE@SOURCE" was officially published in the European Trade Marks Bulletin.With this strategic step, the company establishes the legal foundation for the long-term protection and pan-European expansion of its versatile business operations. The trademark covers a broad and forward-looking portfolio: ranging from high-quality jewelry and horological instruments to comprehensive business, marketing, and tax consultancy services, advanced IT, hosting, and digitalization services, as well as specialized legal advice in tax matters. As a certified Microsoft and SAP partner, the enterprise guarantees the highest technological quality standards at the intersection of finance and information technology.Anyone looking to establish a true brand in the European market cannot be afraid of headwinds – you have to use them as tailwinds," declares owner Georg Pauelsen decisively. "The successful publication of BE@SOURCE is our unmistakable green light to roll out our vision across Europe. We chose this extensive protective right consciously and strategically. We will not be stopped on our path and will defend the identity and values of our brand absolutely consistently and uncompromisingly on all levels."Through the publication of this EU trademark, the internationally acclaimed consultancy network sustainably strengthens its market position and paves the way for the targeted rollout of new digital service platforms throughout the European territory.About BE@SOURCE:Established in 2005, BE@SOURCE (headquartered in Nessetal, Germany) provides integrated advisory services in tax, law, auditing, finance, and IT. The firm serves businesses of all sizes, private individuals, and the public sector on both a local and global scale. Recently recognized as the "Business Innovative Expert" in the prestigious Global 100 – 2025 awards, its official Microsoft and SAP certifications ensure maximum quality and precision for all digital environments.

BE@SOURCE erreicht strategischen Meilenstein: EU-Marke veröffentlicht

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