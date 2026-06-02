Quantum XChange Wins 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Award in Quantum Security Category

Quantum XChange Wins for Best Quantum Security

Recognition Honors Organizations, Products, and Leaders Delivering Measurable Results in Digital Defense

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum XChange , a leader in quantum-safe network security, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards , in the category of Quantum Security. Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, the award recognizes the organizations, products, and people applying cybersecurity in ways that deliver real, measurable protection.The 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards honor achievement across the full landscape of digital defense, spotlighting the companies and leaders moving security beyond reaction and into proactive, accountable practice. In the last 12 months, Quantum XChange has accelerated federal adoption, expanded global partnerships, and advanced deployment of its Phio TXcryptographic management platform to drive post-quantum readiness."The threats are real, and so is the defense. 2026 is about getting ahead of the attacker — execution, accountability, and measurable resilience," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "Quantum XChange stood out because its work in quantum security reflects where the market is headed: practical cybersecurity that solves real problems, earns trust, and protects the people and assets that depend on it. This recognition highlights a team that is not just keeping pace with the threat landscape but helping to define what meaningful defense looks like."Quantum XChange empowers government and enterprise organizations to secure sensitive data against cryptographic risk and quantum threats. The Phio TX platform strengthens existing networks, delivers crypto-agility, and enables seamless migration to post-quantum cryptography—protecting data-in-motion today while preparing organizations for the inevitable and accelerating shift to a quantum-secure future."We are honored to be recognized in the 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards for our work in quantum-safe network security," said Eddy Zervigon, CEO of Quantum XChange. "This award reflects the talent of our team, the trust of our customers, and our commitment to building security solutions that create real outcomes, not just headlines. We believe the future of cybersecurity belongs to organizations that can pair innovation with accountability, and we are proud to be part of that movement."The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards celebrate the people and organizations leading the next phase of digital defense, where progress is judged not by novelty, but by impact. Winners are selected based on how effectively they are using cybersecurity to reduce risk, protect data and assets, prevent harm, and strengthen the resilience of the organizations and communities they serve. To learn more about the 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards, visit:About Quantum XChangeQuantum XChangeempowers leading government agencies and commercial enterprises to secure sensitive network data from advances in AI and quantum computing by protecting their data-in-motion today and for the post-quantum world. Its cryptographic management platform, Phio TX, provides an open, secure, and flexible architecture solution. For more information, visit www.quantumxc.com About Business Intelligence GroupBusiness Intelligence Group (BIG) is an independent awards organization that has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business since 2012. Now in its 14th awards season, BIG operates 12 annual programs spanning innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, customer service, cloud computing, sustainability, sales and marketing, workplace culture, and women's leadership. Unlike popularity contests, BIG’s business award programs use professional judging panels and objective scoring benchmarks to identify organizations, products, and individuals making real, measurable impact. Winners receive a complete promotional toolkit — including blockchain-verified credentials, press release support, social media assets, and featured placement across BIG's global community of more than one million business professionals. For more information visit bintelligence.com.

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