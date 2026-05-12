Quantum XChange Partners with YAC Co. to Deliver Quantum-Safe Cybersecurity Solutions to the South Korean Market

Joint Offering Protects Data Against the Converging Threats of Quantum Decryption and AI Cyberattacks with a Crypto-Agile, Future-Ready Security Architecture

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum XChange , a leader in quantum-safe network security, today announced a strategic partnership with YAC Co., Ltd., a Korea-based technology provider, to bring advanced post-quantum cryptography (PQC) solutions to organizations across South Korea.Through this partnership, YAC will integrate Quantum XChange’s Phio TXcryptographic management platform into its hybrid security offerings, enabling customers to protect sensitive data-in-motion today, respond to escalating nation-state threats including Harvest Now, Decrypt Later (HNDL) attacks, meet tighter regulatory oversight, and prepare for the post-quantum future.“At Quantum XChange, we empower enterprises and government agencies to secure network data against emerging risks from quantum computing and AI with an open, flexible architecture built for continuous cryptographic change,” said Fabien Adouani, Vice President of Business Development. “Through our partnership with YAC, we are delivering a practical, scalable approach to quantum-safe security in Korea—one that strengthens existing infrastructure today and enables seamless evolution to post-quantum standards.”Delivering a Comprehensive Quantum-Safe ArchitectureThe joint solution combines multiple layers of quantum-resilient security into a unified offering tailored for the Korean market:* Phio TXas the crypto-agility and centralized key management layer* Standards-based PQC to protect against future quantum decryption threats* Integration with Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) from HEQA Security for physics-based key exchange* Support for local cryptographic requirementsThis hybrid architecture enables organizations to deploy quantum-safe security without disrupting existing infrastructure, while maintaining the flexibility to evolve as standards and threats change. The solution aligns with stringent global and regional requirements, including FIPS 203 validation of Phio TX for assurance against U.S. government PQC standards, ongoing Common Criteria certification as part of a forward-looking compliance roadmap, and support for local regulatory and national cryptographic requirements—particularly critical for financial institutions and government agencies operating in Korea’s highly regulated environment.Differentiation Through Architecture and FlexibilityThe combined offering goes beyond traditional “quantum-safe” claims by delivering a practical, deployable architecture:* PQC deployed on existing network infrastructure, avoiding costly rip-and-replace* Hybrid PQC + QKD approach for layered defense* Centralized management and visibility through an intuitive management console* True crypto-agility, enabling rapid algorithm updates as standards evolve* Multi-vendor interoperability, including compatibility with environments such as Cisco and Juniper* Containerized deployment options for flexible integration* Support for local algorithm customization to meet national requirements* Fast, non-disruptive deployment into existing networks“By integrating Phio TX into our portfolio, we are delivering a differentiated, hybrid security solution that meets both global standards and local requirements,” said Woo Kim, CEO at YAC Co., Ltd. “Together, we are helping customers take immediate action against emerging quantum and AI threats.”About Quantum XChangeQuantum XChangeempowers leading government agencies and commercial enterprises to secure sensitive network data from advances in AI and quantum computing by protecting their data-in-motion today and for the post-quantum world. We do this with our cryptographic management platform – Phio TX, an open, secure and flexible architecture solution. For more information, visit www.quantumxc.com About YAC Co., Ltd.YAC Co., Ltd. is a leading provider of quantum-safe security solutions in South Korea, delivering advanced architectures that integrate PQC, QKD, and high-speed encryption to secure critical infrastructure. In collaboration with Quantum XChange, YAC enables organizations to transition to quantum-resilient security through crypto-agile platforms without disrupting existing networks. For more information, visit www.yac-k.com

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