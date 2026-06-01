June 1, 2026, News and Notes

Dennis G. Kainen of Weisberg Kainen Mark in Miami spoke on, “Tax Controversy and Criminal Tax Practice,” at the Tax Law Society of St. Thomas University School of Law.

Rafael Suarez-Rivas was appointed as a special magistrate by the City of Dania Beach.

Madison Tanner of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt in Ft. Myers recently moderated, “Behind the Credentials: How to Break Down the Plaintiff’s Expert and Strengthen Your Defense,” at the American Bar Association’s Spring National Legal Malpractice Conference in Coral Gables.

Roy L. Weinfeld presented, “Pre and Post Judgment Enforceable Writs,” via Zoom.

Steve Wernick of Day Pitney in Miami wrote, “Creative Zoning Solutions to Enable Missing Middle Housing,” published by ProBuilder.

Erin L. Deady of Delray Beach spoke on the increased activity over the past several years from the state and federal government on wildfires, resiliency, flooding, and sea level rise at the PACENation Annual Conference in New York City.

Scott Atwood of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt in Ft. Myers participated in, “Employment Law Essentials: A Legal Update for HR Leaders,” at the 2026 Tri-County Conference, “Future Ready: Transforming People & Culture” in Ft. Myers.

Michael P. Maddux of Michael P. Maddux, P.A., in Tampa presented, “DUI: Recent Changes in the Law,” at the Tampa Bay Paralegal Association’s 2026 Annual Seminar at Hillsborough Community College.

James F. “Jim” Moseley, Jr., of GrayRobinson has been named president of the Maritime Law Association of the United States.

Philippe Jeck of Jeck Harris has been honored with the 2026 Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce Gaeta Chairman’s Award of Excellence.

Lonnie Groot of Daytona Beach Shores participated as a panel member before the Volusia County League of Women Voters on the subject of, “What is Home Rule and How Does It Affect You?”

Melanie Leitman of Stearns Weaver Miller assumes presidency of the William H. Stafford American Inn of Court.

Gary A. Forster of ForsterBoughman presented, “Corporate and Personal Structuring for the International Entrepreneur,” via LIVE National Webinar.

Aaron Haak fo Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt in Ft. Myers moderated an event for the Southwest Florida Chapter of the American Subcontractors Association’s Subcontractor Information Exchange in Ft. Myers.

Elizabeth A. Montgomery of Elizabeth A. Montgomery, P.A., in Tallahassee, became licensed to practice law in Colorado.

Eric C. Boughman of ForsterBoughman presented, “The Ethics of AI in Legal Practice: Risks, Rules, and Real-World Guidance,” via LIVE National Webinar. He also offered free legal advice and guidance to veterans at Seminole County Legal Aid’s Legal Clinic.

Spencer Silverglate of Clarke Silverglate served as dean of the annual IADC Corporate College in Chicago.

Steven M. Harris wrote a feature article, “The Role of Contemporaneous Video Evidence in Determining Justifiable Force,” in the May 2026 issue of Forum 8, the online newsletter of the Eighth Judicial Circuit Bar Association.

Paul Novack of Miami was honored as Advisor of the Year by the Haitian American Nurses Association of Florida.

William “Bill” Boltrek of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt presented at a Public Risk Management police liability conference in Lakeland addressing legal issues affecting law enforcement agencies and public sector risk management.

Charles “Chas” Reynolds of Tyson & Mendes was recognized for his long board service by the International Association of Defense Counsel with a dedicated regional meeting held in his honor at the Tampa Bay History Center.

Felicia Kitzmiller of Stearns Weaver Miller was selected as a recipient for Florida Association for Women Lawyers Leaders in the Law Award.

Gary N. Mansfield Mansfield, Bronstein & Stone in Ft. Lauderdale has been named general counsel to The Laffer Center.

Daniel Anthony, an active duty Air Force officer stationed at Patrick Space Force Base, was recently promoted to major.

Brian Seymour was installed as chair of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County.