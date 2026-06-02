Kneron Unveils AI PC Companion at COMPUTEX 2026, Introducing Emotionally Intelligent Computing

Kneron AI PC Companion Laptop

As AI enters its deployment era, Kneron reimagines the PC as an intelligent companion that lives closer to the user.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At COMPUTEX 2026 Kneron today unveiled its vision for the future of AI PCs: an always-available, emotionally intelligent AI companion powered entirely by localized edge AI.The Kneron AI PC Companion technology introduces a fundamentally new approach to human-AI interaction, one where AI operates directly on-device, continuously understanding user context, adapting in real time, proactively assisting workflows, and preserving privacy without dependence on external cloud infrastructure.While today’s AI PCs largely function as cloud-connected chatbots layered onto traditional laptops, Kneron believes the next generation of computing will become deeply personal, context-aware, and continuously present in everyday life.“The first era of AI was built in the cloud. The next era will live beside the user,” said Dr. Albert Liu, founder and CEO of Kneron. “We believe the future of AI PCs will be one that offers a very different environment beyond the world of hardware and software tools. The next wave of AI PCs will feel and behave like intelligent companions that understand you, assist you naturally, and operate privately in real time.”Powered by Kneron’s edge AI and NPU architecture, the AI PC Companion technology is designed to deliver:• Real-time on-device AI interaction• Emotionally intelligent and context-aware assistance• Continuous personalized memory across sessions• Localized AI processing without cloud dependency• Enhanced privacy, responsiveness, and low latency• Proactive workflow and productivity recommendationsThe unveiling comes as the AI industry faces growing challenges surrounding cloud infrastructure scalability, energy consumption, latency, and data privacy. Kneron believes edge computing and multimodal sensing will become foundational technologies for the next generation of physical AI applications. As AI systems gain the ability to process vision, voice, spatial awareness, and contextual understanding locally in real time, future devices will enable more natural human-machine interaction across AI PCs, robotics, intelligent assistants, and autonomous systems. Kneron views emotionally intelligent AI companions as an early evolution toward AI that operates continuously, privately, and intuitively within the physical world.Founded in 2015, Kneron was among the earliest pioneers of Neural Processing Units (NPUs) and has spent nearly a decade developing full-stack edge AI infrastructure optimized for real-world AI deployment.Unlike traditional AI systems dependent on centralized cloud processing, Kneron’s architecture enables AI to operate directly where data is created, on-device, privately, and continuously.At COMPUTEX 2026, Kneron is offering select media, partners, and industry leaders who visit Kneron at Tainex 2 booth number R0532 an exclusive preview into how emotionally intelligent AI companions could redefine the future of laptops, productivity, and personal computing.As the AI PC market rapidly evolves, Kneron believes the industry’s next breakthrough will not simply be more powerful AI, but AI that feels more human.The Kneron AI PC technology is now available for licensing by PC and other device manufacturers across the U.S. and Asia.About KneronFounded in 2015, Kneron is an early pioneer of Neural Processing Unit (NPU) architecture and full-stack edge AI computing. The company develops scalable AI infrastructure designed for real-world deployment, enabling AI to operate efficiently, privately, and in real time directly on-device. Kneron’s technology is built not only for energy efficiency and low latency, but also to support the growing global demand for scalable AI inference across AI PCs, enterprise systems, smart devices, automotive, and future intelligent infrastructure.

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