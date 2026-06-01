Eddie Stephens to receive Florida Bar certification excellence award

Eddie E. Stephens III

Eddie E. Stephens III, a board certified marital and family law attorney, will receive the The Florida Bar’s 2026 Award for Excellence in the Promotion of Board Certification at The Florida Bar Convention in Orlando on June 18.

The award is presented by the Board of Legal Specialization & Education and recognizes board certified attorneys who demonstrate excellence and creativity in advancing the public’s knowledge and appreciation of legal board certification.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from The Florida Bar’s Board of Legal Specialization & Education,” said Stephens. “Board certification has been one of the defining achievements of my professional life, and I have always believed it helps the public identify lawyers who have demonstrated a commitment to excellence, professionalism, and specialized

expertise. Promoting board certification is really about promoting public trust in the legal profession.”

The Florida Bar describes board certified lawyers as attorneys who have been evaluated for professionalism and tested for expertise. In its congratulatory letter, the Board of Legal

Specialization & Education noted that recipients of the Excellence Award are recognized for advancing the public’s knowledge of and appreciation for legal board certification.

Stephens is the founder of Stephens & Stevens, a West Palm Beach marital and family law firm. He is also the creator of Stephens’ Squibs, a long-running publication summarizing Florida

family law decisions and promoting education, professionalism, and excellence within the family law bar.

Stephens expressed gratitude to his entire team, including associate Sarai Glaze who nominated him for the award.

“This recognition belongs not only to me, but to the people who have supported our firm’s mission of education, mentorship, and professionalism,” Stephens said. “I am especially grateful to Sarai for her nomination and to everyone who has encouraged our ongoing efforts to promote board certification and excellence in family law.”