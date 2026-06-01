Fourth DCA JNC lists judicial applicants
The following individuals have submitted applications to the Fourth District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission to fill the vacancies created by the retirement of Judge Burton Conner and Judge Robert Gross.
The applicants include:
- Judge Fabienne E. Fahnestock
The JNC will conduct public interviews at the Fourth District Court of Appeal courthouse on June 19. The JNC will publish an interview schedule in the coming days.
Members of the bench, the Bar and the public are urged to contact the members of the commission concerning applicants for judicial positions.
The members of the Fourth District Court of Appeal JNC are:
Chair Greg Schwinghammer
Gunster Yoakley & Stewart, P.A.
777 S. Flagler Drive, Suite 500 East
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Office: 561-650-0595
[email protected]
Debra Jenks
Debra A. Jenks, P.A.
10130 Northlake Blvd Ste 214-242
West Palm Beach, FL 33412-1105
Office: 561-346-9854
[email protected]
Paul Lopez.
Tripp Scott, P.A.
110 SE 6th St Fl 15
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301-5004
Office: 954-525-7500
[email protected]
Jonathan Osborne
Gunster
450 E Las Olas Blvd Ste 1400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301-4206
Office: 954-468-1322
[email protected]
Casey Walker
Murphy & Walker, P.L.
2001 US Highway 1
Vero Beach, FL 32960-5493
Office: 772-231-1900
[email protected]
Robert Allen
Robert Allen Law
249 Royal Palm Way Ste 301
Palm Beach, FL 33480-4333
Office: 305-372-3300
[email protected]
Patricia Flanagan
Shutts & Bowen LLP
525 Okeechobee Blvd Ste 1100
West Palm Beach, FL 33401-6351
Office: 561-835-8500
[email protected]
Daniel Epstein
St. Thomas University College of Law
16401 NW 37th Avenue
Miami Gardens, FL 33054
Office: 305-623-2363
[email protected]
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