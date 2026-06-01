Fourth DCA JNC lists judicial applicants

The following individuals have submitted applications to the Fourth District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission to fill the vacancies created by the retirement of Judge Burton Conner and Judge Robert Gross.

The applicants include:

Judge Fabienne E. Fahnestock

The JNC will conduct public interviews at the Fourth District Court of Appeal courthouse on June 19. The JNC will publish an interview schedule in the coming days.

Members of the bench, the Bar and the public are urged to contact the members of the commission concerning applicants for judicial positions.

The members of the Fourth District Court of Appeal JNC are:

Chair Greg Schwinghammer

Gunster Yoakley & Stewart, P.A.

777 S. Flagler Drive, Suite 500 East

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Office: 561-650-0595

[email protected]

Debra Jenks

Debra A. Jenks, P.A.

10130 Northlake Blvd Ste 214-242

West Palm Beach, FL 33412-1105

Office: 561-346-9854

[email protected]

Paul Lopez.

Tripp Scott, P.A.

110 SE 6th St Fl 15

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301-5004

Office: 954-525-7500

[email protected]

Jonathan Osborne

Gunster

450 E Las Olas Blvd Ste 1400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301-4206

Office: 954-468-1322

[email protected]

Casey Walker

Murphy & Walker, P.L.

2001 US Highway 1

Vero Beach, FL 32960-5493

Office: 772-231-1900

[email protected]

Robert Allen

Robert Allen Law

249 Royal Palm Way Ste 301

Palm Beach, FL 33480-4333

Office: 305-372-3300

[email protected]

Patricia Flanagan

Shutts & Bowen LLP

525 Okeechobee Blvd Ste 1100

West Palm Beach, FL 33401-6351

Office: 561-835-8500

[email protected]

Daniel Epstein

St. Thomas University College of Law

16401 NW 37th Avenue

Miami Gardens, FL 33054

Office: 305-623-2363

[email protected]