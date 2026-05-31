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Monday, June 1, 2026

CANADA, May 31 - Note: All times local

Nepean, Ontario

2:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will tour a homebuilding site.

Note for media:

Toronto, Ontario

5:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will outline the next steps in the government’s effort to combat antisemitism and hate in Canada.

Notes for media:

  • Open coverage

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 4:15 p.m.

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Monday, June 1, 2026

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