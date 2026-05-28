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Friday, May 29, 2026

CANADA, May 28 - Note: All times local

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at an event to recognise the contributions of Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada.

Notes for media:

  • Open coverage

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 9:30 a.m.

1:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of the Yukon, Currie Dixon.

Note for media:

2:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi.

Note for media:

4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a reception honouring the service of Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada.

Closed to media

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Friday, May 29, 2026

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