Friday, May 29, 2026
CANADA, May 28 - Note: All times local
10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at an event to recognise the contributions of Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada.
Notes for media:
Open coverage
- Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
- Media are asked to arrive no later than 9:30 a.m.
1:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of the Yukon, Currie Dixon.
Note for media:
2:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi.
Note for media:
4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a reception honouring the service of Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada.
Closed to media
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