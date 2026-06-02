BuilderLync Launches V1 Contractor Platform With Lifetime Discount for Early Users

BuilderLync V1 unifies leads, jobs, communication and marketing in one platform built for contractors, launching June 1 with 10% off for life.

Contractors do not need another generic CRM that forces them to build everything from scratch” — Brad Strawbridge

PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BuilderLync Inc. today launched BuilderLync V1 , a software platform built for roofing, remodeling, siding, solar and other home service contractors to manage leads, jobs, customer communication, marketing and daily operations from one connected system. The platform is available now at builderlync.com.Many contracting businesses run on a patchwork of disconnected tools. Leads come in through one channel, estimates live in another, customer records sit in spreadsheets and follow-up happens through scattered text messages and email threads. The result is missed follow-ups, lost opportunities, inconsistent customer communication and limited visibility across sales and operations. BuilderLync V1 was designed to address that problem directly, consolidating core business functions so contractors can track opportunities, communicate with customers, organize job information and manage workflows in a single place.“Contractors do not need another generic CRM that forces them to build everything from scratch,” said Sean Richard, founder of BuilderLync Inc. “BuilderLync was built specifically for contractors who need one connected platform to manage their leads, customers, jobs, marketing and follow-up. With our V1 launch, our goal is to make adoption simple, help companies move their data over and give early users a long-term advantage with 10% off for life.”The platform is aimed at home service contractors who have outgrown manual processes but do not want the cost or complexity of stitching together multiple software subscriptions. Instead of forcing contractors to adapt their business to generic sales software, BuilderLync V1 organizes the work around the way contracting companies actually operate, from the first inbound lead through estimating, customer communication, job tracking and ongoing follow-up.BuilderLync V1 brings together several functions that contractors typically manage across separate systems. Lead and opportunity tracking gives businesses a clear view of where each potential job stands. Centralized customer communication keeps conversations and customer history in one place rather than spread across personal phones and inboxes. Job and workflow organization helps teams stay coordinated as projects move forward. Marketing and follow-up tools help contractors stay in front of past and prospective customers so opportunities do not fall through the cracks. By unifying these functions, the platform is intended to reduce the operational friction that comes from switching between disconnected tools throughout the day.To mark the launch, BuilderLync is offering a limited-time 10% off for life promotion to qualifying contractors who sign up during the launch period. The lifetime discount is intended to reward early adopters who commit to the platform during its first release and help shape its direction as it expands. BuilderLync plans to continue building out features and capabilities beyond V1, and early users will carry their discount forward as the product grows.In addition to the launch promotion, BuilderLync is offering a White Glove Data Migration and Setup Service to help contractors move onto the platform with less friction. The service is designed to assist with onboarding, account setup, data migration, workflow configuration and overall platform readiness. For many contracting businesses, the biggest barrier to adopting new software is not the monthly cost but the time and technical effort required to move existing information over and get a team up and running. The White Glove service is meant to remove that barrier by handling much of the setup work so contractors can begin using the platform with a smoother implementation process.The migration service is especially relevant for companies that already have leads, customer records, pipelines, spreadsheets or data stored across multiple tools. Rather than asking business owners to manually recreate that information, BuilderLync’s setup process is built to help bring existing data into one organized system. The goal is to shorten the gap between signing up and seeing value from the platform.The launch version focuses on practical tools and workflows that help contractors stay organized, follow up faster and keep their sales and operations moving without relying on multiple disconnected systems. BuilderLync was created to solve a common challenge in the contracting industry, where business owners often rely on several separate platforms to manage sales, communication, job tracking, customer follow-up and marketing. That fragmentation can create missed opportunities, poor visibility, inconsistent customer experiences and operational bottlenecks that slow growth.By giving contractors a more unified foundation, BuilderLync V1 is intended to help businesses operate with greater clarity and control. The company sees the V1 release as the starting point for a broader platform that continues to expand based on how contractors use it and what they need next. Early adopters who join during the launch are positioned to benefit both from the lifetime discount and from helping influence the platform’s ongoing development.BuilderLync V1 officially launches on June 1, 2026. Contractors interested in learning more, claiming the launch offer or requesting help with migration and setup can visit builderlync.com.About BuilderLync Inc.BuilderLync Inc. is a software company building an all-in-one operating system for contractors. The platform helps contracting businesses manage leads, customers, communication, job workflows, marketing and operations from one centralized solution. BuilderLync is based in Wilmington, Del. Learn more at builderlync.com.

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