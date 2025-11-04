BuilderLync Announces Founding Team of Industry Veterans Bringing Field Experience to Construction Technology

Sean Richard - CEO James Kuntz - CBDO Michael Grissom - CSO

The company’s founders combine decades in roofing, sales, and construction to create software designed for how contractors actually work.

We built BuilderLync to solve the problems faced every day in the field. Contractors deserve tools that make their jobs easier, not more complicated.” — Sean Richard

PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BuilderLync , an all-in-one operating system built by contractors for contractors, has opened its private beta to early users nationwide. Founded by industry veterans Sean Scott Richard, James Wolfgang Kuntz, and Michael Blake Grissom, BuilderLync eliminates the chaos of disconnected apps by connecting every part of a contractor’s workflow—from the first lead to the final invoice—in one secure, easy-to-use system.From Rooftops to Software LabsBuilderLync didn’t start in a boardroom. It was forged on rooftops, in job trailers, and around kitchen tables where contractors were buried in too many tools, too many spreadsheets, and too little time.Each founder saw the same problem play out across the industry: skilled crews, ready clients, but operations that lagged behind because most software was never designed for the trades. BuilderLync changes that by giving contractors a single, streamlined platform that mirrors the way they actually work.“Contractors don’t need more complexity,” said Sean Scott Richard, Co-Founder and CEO. “They need tools that fit their day, keep them organized, and help them get paid faster. BuilderLync was built to do exactly that.”The Problem and the FixMost contractors today juggle 7–10 different tools just to run their business—CRMs, estimating software, scheduling apps, marketing systems, and more. BuilderLync replaces all of them with one integrated solution.The platform unifies sales, project management, scheduling, communication, and marketing under a single login. It automates lead follow-ups, connects teams in real time, and simplifies everything from quotes to final invoicing. The result is less wasted time, faster jobs, and better client satisfaction.“Our goal is simple,” said James Wolfgang Kuntz, Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer. “If a feature doesn’t make a contractor’s day easier, it doesn’t go live. Technology should work quietly in the background, not add more steps.”Built by People Who Have Been ThereEach BuilderLync founder brings a unique strength forged from experience in the field:Sean Scott Richard (CEO) — A marketing strategist and systems architect with a background in cybersecurity and automation. Sean’s vision focuses on three core principles: speed, security, and simplicity.James Wolfgang Kuntz (CBDO) — Former owner of Tarrytown Roofing, James ensures every product decision is rooted in practicality. Known as “the voice of the job site,” he bridges the gap between field operations and software design.Michael Blake Grissom (CSO) — A 20-year veteran of roofing and solar sales who once closed over $7 million in a single year. Blake leads BuilderLync’s sales workflow and automation development, helping teams close more jobs with less effort.“You can’t scale chaos,” he said. “BuilderLync gives sales teams structure so they can focus on closing deals and taking care of customers.”Real-World Results from Real-World UsersBuilderLync’s private beta includes 30 contractors across the United States, with 22 seats already filled. These early users are working directly with the founders to refine and shape the final version of the platform before public release.Each round of feedback drives updates that make the system even easier to use. Navigation has been simplified, communication tools have been refined, and automation has been expanded—all with one mission in mind: help contractors reclaim their time.“The best ideas don’t come from a keyboard,” said Richard. “They come from the field. Every improvement we make comes directly from the contractors who use it.”A Clear Mission for the FutureThe founders describe BuilderLync as an operating system for contractors—a central hub that ties together every moving piece of their business. By removing friction and complexity, BuilderLync helps small and mid-sized companies scale with the same precision and control as enterprise operations.The company plans to expand its beta group to 100 contractors before its public Version 1 launch in early 2026.“BuilderLync is not reinventing how contractors work,” Kuntz said. “We’re refining it—making it faster, simpler, and more connected.”About BuilderLyncBuilderLync is an all-in-one operating system for contractors that connects sales, projects, marketing, and communication in one seamless platform. Founded by experienced professionals from the roofing and construction trades, BuilderLync helps contractors streamline operations, reduce costs, and scale faster with automation and AI.

