Avelar Bill Assisting Investigators in Missing Persons Cases Passes Both Chambers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Rep. Dagmara “Dee” Avelar, D-Romeoville, is helping law enforcement close cases and keep communities safe by ensuring that vital identifying information of a missing person is promptly shared across police agencies.

“This legislation is a step in the right direction as it strengthens law enforcement’s tools to help bring an end to cold cases and give families answers,” said Avelar. “Families will finally be able to help find their missing loved ones and even bring them closure by expanding the accessibility of DNA sampling.”

Senate Bill 2949 helps law enforcement identify missing persons and potentially solve crimes by uploading dental records into the state LEADS database within 30 days after a missing person report is filed, and into a national database 60 days after the report is filed. This added information seeks to better assist investigators who can analyze dental records of missing persons for a potential match or identification.

The bill also expands materials that can be used to assist in the search of missing persons. If no biological samples are available from the missing person, Senate Bill 2949 states any biological relative can give a biological sample, expanding previous law limiting samples to immediate family.

The bill has passed both the House and Senate with bipartisan support and heads to the governor’s desk for further consideration.