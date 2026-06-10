Ness Sends Series of Bills to Governor’s Desk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – On the heels of last week’s legislative session adjournment, state Rep. Suzanne Ness, D-Carpentersville, is highlighting a series of bills passing both chambers, landing on Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk for consideration to be signed into law.

“I’m thrilled to see several measures at the very final steps of being signed into law. This spring I prioritized real issues that real people are facing—working to ensure our seniors and aging adults are protected from unlicensed care, supporting our residents with disabilities through enhanced programs, helping families with children with disabilities save for the future, and so much more to strengthen our neighborhoods and community at-large,” said Ness. “There’s more work to do, and I look forward to being back up north, engaging with community members and paving a path for greater change.”

Ness wrapped up the 2026 spring legislative session by leading the following measures now on the governor’s desk for approval:

House Bill 4620 connects young families who have children with disabilities to cost-saving programs, specifically ABLE accounts, as soon as a patient receives a diagnosis; helping plan and save for school, housing and other expenses, as well as earn social security and tax benefits.



House Bill 4612 protects seniors from predatory care by requiring assisted living homes refer residents only to licensed providers and disclose risks of unlicensed care.



House Bill 4829 cuts government waste and streamlines Illinois EPA’s authority by removing outdated mandates and a former advisory committee to address new audit findings.



Senate Bill 3434 strengthens support for Illinoisans with disabilities by establishing community day services (CDS) to provide social skill-building and encourage residents’ independence in local, public settings.



The above bills passed with bipartisan approval from both House and Senate chambers.