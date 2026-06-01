Harper Advances Resolution Calling for Safer, More Transparent Airline Seating Standards

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Sonya Harper, D-Chicago, advanced a resolution in the House calling for improved passenger seating standards and greater transparency in airline practices to better reflect the needs of modern travelers.

“Air travel should be safe, accessible, and comfortable for everyone,” Harper said. “As passengers change, our standards should reflect that reality. This resolution is about ensuring fairness, dignity, and basic comfort for the flying public while protecting people with disabilities and health-related needs.”

House Resolution 668 encourages airlines to provide seating that reflects today’s passenger needs by ensuring adequate space for comfort, safety, and mobility. The resolution calls on federal regulators to establish common-sense standards for seat width and legroom based on health, accessibility, and safety considerations. It also urges airlines to ensure reasonable accommodations for passengers with disabilities or health-related needs are not treated as extra-cost upgrades. In addition, the resolution promotes greater transparency by encouraging airlines to clearly disclose seat dimensions and legroom at the time of ticket purchase, helping consumers make informed travel decisions and avoid unexpected fees.

“Travelers deserve clear information and fair treatment when they book a flight,” Harper said. “This resolution pushes for transparency and accountability so passengers know what to expect before they ever step on a plane.”