ACCPA Certification Expands Access to Professional AML Training for Compliance Professionals Worldwide

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AML Certification Center launches lifetime certification to help compliance professionals strengthen financial crime prevention skills.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Certified Compliance Professionals and Associates (ACCPA ) is strengthening its global presence with the ACCPA Certification, an affordable anti-money laundering (AML) certification pathway designed for compliance professionals working across international financial markets.Founded in 2015 and based in Los Angeles, ACCPA has grown into a global professional community focused on AML compliance, financial crime prevention, and practical professional development. The organization says its certification is now recognized by AML practitioners in more than 180 countries.The ACCPA Certification was created to address a common challenge faced by many compliance professionals: the high cost of professional certification. Unlike many traditional AML certification programs that require paid memberships, recurring annual fees, or ongoing recertification costs, ACCPA offers a certification model with no paid membership requirement and lifetime validity.This accessibility-focused structure has helped ACCPA build a global network of more than 250,000 certified and non-certified AML professionals.“ACCPA believes that fighting financial crime should not cost a fortune,” said Ernie Honya , President of ACCPA. “Compliance professionals around the world need access to practical AML knowledge that supports their work and career growth.”The certification emphasizes applied AML knowledge, including international AML standards, financial crime typologies, suspicious activity reporting, customer risk analysis, sanctions compliance, and real-world compliance scenarios. ACCPA says this practical focus helps professionals better understand the challenges faced by financial institutions, reporting entities, and compliance teams across different jurisdictions.As financial crime risks continue to grow across borders, demand for accessible AML education remains strong. ACCPA’s open membership model allows both certified and non-certified professionals to participate in its global community, exchange knowledge, and stay connected with developments in AML compliance.The ACCPA Certification is currently used by AML professionals across the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.About ACCPAACCPA is a global professional community for AML and compliance professionals. Founded in 2015, ACCPA provides a platform for professionals to connect, discuss AML compliance issues, and share practical knowledge in the fight against financial crime. The ACCPA Certification supports professionals seeking affordable, practical AML training and long-term career development.For more information, visit https://www.accpa.global

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