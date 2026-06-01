AI-Driven Learning Models Continue to Rise with the Growth in the Demand for Flexible Higher Education

Atlantic International University

According to Global Market Insights, the e-learning market could surpass $1 trillion by 2032 as AI reshapes higher education.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the years, there has been a push towards online degree programs across the globe. Recently, with higher-ed institutions using AI-based learning technologies and virtual education systems, AI has also greatly contributed to their ways of helping to meet various students' changing needs.Analysts believe e-learning will continue to see long-term growth in the global market over the next several decades as students and working adults look to find other options besides attending a physical campus for their education. Institutions worldwide are growing their digital learning infrastructure, using adaptive learning technology and providing students with more individualized education experiences via online platforms.The advent of AI in higher education has resulted in an entire new suite of tools that can help customize and support the curriculums and instructional methods, as well as support student learning and collaboration remotely or at their own pace. As part of this movement, Atlantic International University (AIU)—a renowned online higher education institution—has developed a fully equipped online learning environment for remote and international students. AIU’s virtual campus provides online access to live classes, virtual labs, digital library resources , and other online learning resources designed to help students pursue their own individualized learning pathways.AIU's Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Ricardo Gonzalez, believes that higher-ed institutions are continuing to adapt to new expectations regarding accessibility and flexibility in the education field. “We have seen a growing number of students interested in finding flexible ways to achieve their higher education goals while managing work and family time,” said Gonzalez. “As a result, technology-enhanced e-learning programs and tools allow institutions to create more adaptable environments for the learning experience of remote students.”The expansion of distance learning programs is part of a broader trend in higher education as institutions are responding to both technological advances and changes in the demands of the workforce. One of the educational model principles offered by AIU is that of promoting self-defined and interdisciplinary learning experiences and linking the practical application of academic learning to all professions. As technological learning systems continue to rise, it can be predicted that flexible technology-supported educational models will continue to be an area of focus within the global higher education community.To learn more about Atlantic International University (AIU), visit AIU’s official website

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