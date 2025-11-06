Revefi launches RADEN AI Agent on Snowflake Marketplace to Optimize Data Workloads

Revefi AI Agent Capabilities Cool Vendor Gartner Data Management Revefi Customers

Joint customers can now autonomously optimize performance, spend, operations and reliability of data workloads with RADEN AI Agent on Snowflake Marketplace

The Revefi RADEN AI Agent helps our customers unlock the full potential of their data ecosystem investments,” — Sanjay Agrawal

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revefi today announced that it has launched its RADEN AI Agent on Snowflake Marketplace enabling joint customers to autonomously manage, optimize, and monitor their data workloads using the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. By leveraging the RADEN AI Agent, enterprises can autonomously monitor their data environments to identify inefficiencies, remediate performance and spend issues, and ensure data quality without leaving their Snowflake environment. Users of Revefi’s RADEN AI Agent have accelerated time to actionable insights to as few as five minutes, achieved up to 60% cost savings {Reference}, and 10x improvement in data operational efficiency.“The Revefi RADEN AI Agent helps our customers unlock the full potential of their data ecosystem investments,” said Sanjay Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO of Revefi. “By bringing our autonomous data management capabilities to the Snowflake Marketplace, our customers have the ability to continuously optimize data performance and cost with zero friction.”Revefi and Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, are working together to enable enterprises to achieve their full potential through data and AI. Joint customers can now leverage the Revefi AI Agent on Snowflake Marketplace, allowing them to drive faster performance, quicker time-to-resolution, reduced operational complexity, and continuous cost optimization. Snowflake customers can now leverage RADEN AI Agent. With native self-tuning, self-driving, and self-healing capabilities that continuously balances performance and spend, RADEN AI Agent has helped many F500 Enterprise customers to unlock massive efficiencies, time and cost savings, and redirect valuable resources towards innovation.“Bringing products like Revefi’s RADEN AI Agent to Snowflake Marketplace can be transformative for our shared customers, as well as the partner itself, as they pursue innovation in data operations,” said Kieran Kennedy, VP, Data Cloud Product Partners, Snowflake. “As Snowflake continues to make strides to mobilize the world’s data, partners like Revefi give our shared customers greater flexibility and control in optimizing their data investments to boost performance and accelerate innovations.”Snowflake Marketplace helps companies expand what’s possible with data and AI through third-party data, apps and AI products. With on-platform purchasing and immediate access to data products, Snowflake Marketplace lowers integration costs and streamlines procurement processes. By delivering data, apps and AI products directly to the customers’ data, providers deliver a superior customer experience and see accelerated revenue growth and increased margins. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy third-party products to accelerate your analytics, app development and AI initiatives, click here.About RevefiRevefi is the creator of RADEN, an AI Agent for Data Management that solves Spend Optimization, Performance Optimization, DataOps, Data Quality and Data Observability use cases. Founded in 2021 by data experts and ThoughtSpot co-founders Sanjay Agrawal and Shashank Gupta, Revefi’s AI and ML-powered platform automates complex FinOps, data observability, data quality, and DataOps challenges with up to 60% reduction in data spend, 10x improvement in operational efficiency and results in 5 minutes.The Revefi AI Agent is autonomous, self-tuning, zero-touch, and self-driving, augmenting data teams with expertise in spend optimization, data operations, data observability, performance optimization, and data usage. For more information, visit revefi.com.{Reference} Based on a November 2024 case study featuring Verisk’s use of Revefi’s AI Data Engineer.

Raden AI Agent for Snowflake Cost Optimization

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.