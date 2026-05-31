Dukes County is Hiring

Dukes County is currently looking to fill the following positions:

Director of Health and Human Services

Responsible for managing County programs, including Health Care Access, Public Benefits Access, and Vineyard Smiles as well as direct client service as needed. Includes program planning and development; grant writing, management and reporting; hiring and supervising staff; oversight of systems used to access and document benefit applications; acts as liaison to town governments, local and regional health and human services coalitions and boards. Knowledge of the health and human service needs of diverse Islanders preferred. Must have excellent interpersonal and communication skills and knowledge of Microsoft Office. Full job description

Beach Patrol

Dukes County is looking to hire part-time beach patrol for the summer season. Will be responsible for issuing parking tickets on State Beach, informing patrons of beach rules and do general maintenance tasks. Candidates must be at least 18 years old. CPR certification preferred. Full job description