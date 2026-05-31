Governor Healey Announces Support for Lifting Sunday Hunting Ban, Expanding Hunting Access

Governor Healey to file legislation to expand hunting after overwhelming support at statewide public listening sessions

DPH will also raise awareness about the emergence of tick-borne “alpha-gal syndrome” as a public health concern

FALMOUTH - Governor Maura Healey today announced that she will introduce legislation to modernize Massachusetts’ outdated hunting laws, including allowing hunting on Sundays, expanding hunting with crossbows, and reducing setback distances for bowhunting and falconry. This is part of a holistic strategy to expand access for all to outdoor recreation, protect public health, increase food security and conserve biodiversity and was informed by robust public input.

In a separate initiative, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) also announced today proactive steps to monitor for and raise awareness about alpha-gal syndrome (AGS) by making cases reportable to the Department by healthcare providers and laboratories. AGS is a tick bite-associated allergic condition and an emerging public health concern in Massachusetts.

“Hunting is a longstanding tradition that supports local economies, helps manage wildlife populations, and puts food on the table for families. It’s time we update our laws to reflect today’s needs,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We know many Massachusetts residents travel to other states on Sundays to hunt, and we want them to be able to gather with friends and family here. By modernizing these rules, we can give wildlife experts better tools to manage our ecosystems and public health while expanding opportunities for people across Massachusetts to go outside and take part in this time-honored tradition.”

“These changes will mean more tourism dollars going into our communities, while also boosting food security and protecting public health,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “At the same time, we have a responsibility to make sure our public health infrastructure keeps pace, and making alpha-gal syndrome reportable is a commonsense step toward better protecting the people who spend time outdoors.”

To inform the proposed legislative changes, the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife (MassWildlife) held five public listening sessions across the state, generating significant interest with over 11,200 comments received. The majority of feedback supported all three changes, citing the need to modernize hunting laws to better meet wildlife management goals, improve hunting opportunities for working families, and reduce human-wildlife conflict.

A full summary of public comments and recommendations can be found in the report delivered to the administration. Yesterday, the Fisheries & Wildlife Board endorsed the proposal.

Governor Healey will file the following amendments in her upcoming supplemental budget:

Allow Sunday hunting: Massachusetts is currently one of only two states in the country with an outright ban on Sunday hunting. Allowing hunting on Sundays during limited hunting seasons will expand equitable access to outdoor recreation and provide MassWildlife with increased ability to manage healthy wildlife populations.

Massachusetts is currently one of only two states in the country with an outright ban on Sunday hunting. Allowing hunting on Sundays during limited hunting seasons will expand equitable access to outdoor recreation and provide MassWildlife with increased ability to manage healthy wildlife populations. Allow crossbows for hunting : Massachusetts currently has the most restrictive crossbow hunting laws in the Northeast and only allows their use by hunters with a permanent disability. Crossbows are safe, effective, and ethical hunting implements, and are generally more accessible than traditional and compound bows because they require less physical strength to use. Removing the ban on crossbow hunting will help MassWildlife reach wildlife management goals and provide more equitable opportunities for all hunters.

: Massachusetts currently has the most restrictive crossbow hunting laws in the Northeast and only allows their use by hunters with a permanent disability. Crossbows are safe, effective, and ethical hunting implements, and are generally more accessible than traditional and compound bows because they require less physical strength to use. Removing the ban on crossbow hunting will help MassWildlife reach wildlife management goals and provide more equitable opportunities for all hunters. Reduce setback limits for bowhunting: Massachusetts currently prohibits hunting within 500 feet of a dwelling except with permission. Reducing the setback for bowhunting to 250 feet would bring Massachusetts laws into alignment with neighboring states and could open up thousands of acres of land to hunting, especially in areas where wildlife populations are exceeding management goals. This will also remove the setback for falconry, the regulated practice of using a trained bird of prey to hunt, since it does not pose any public safety risk.

“Our wildlife management tools are overdue for an update,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “The public made clear in our listening sessions the many reasons to make these changes – this is the right call for conservation, public safety, and wildlife management. With these updates, wildlife experts will have the flexibility they need to manage wildlife populations responsibly across the state.”

“These hunting law changes reflect today’s need for increased hunting access, popularity of archery, and people’s busy schedules. Working families often only have the weekend to participate in this tradition, connect with the outdoors and each other, and put food on the table,” said Department of Fish & Game Commissioner Tom O’Shea. “We look forward to continued partnership with the Massachusetts Legislature, stakeholders, and the public to expand access and support healthy wildlife populations and habitats.”

“We heard from thousands of people across Massachusetts who recognize the urgent need to modernize our hunting laws,” said MassWildlife Acting Director Eve Schlüter. “Farmers described crop damage and livestock losses, hunters emphasized the importance of access to help feed their families, and environmental organizations called for action to protect forests stressed by overabundant deer. These recommendations reflect a shared recognition of the important role regulated hunting plays in meeting today’s wildlife management challenges. MassWildlife stands ready to implement these updates in a safe and responsible way.”

Without population management through hunting, overabundant wildlife can lead to forest degradation and biodiversity loss, human-wildlife conflict, agricultural damage, vehicle collisions, and greater risks of spread for wildlife- and human-diseases, such as tick-borne illnesses. As called for by the Massachusetts Biodiversity Goals, MassWildlife strives to expand science-based approaches to address overabundant wildlife populations, recognizing that the health of our ecosystems is closely tied to public health.

Deer are a common food source for different tick species. Their populations have been linked to increased black-legged tick (also known as deer tick) populations in the state and may help support high rates of tickborne diseases such as Lyme disease. AGS, a non-infectious tickborne condition, is associated with the lone star tick whose arrival in Massachusetts is more closely linked with climate change than deer populations.

Because AGS is an emerging condition in the state due to the northward expansion of lone star tick populations, DPH Commissioner Robbie Goldstein is declaring that AGS will be a reportable condition for one year beginning April 1, 2026, with the opportunity for a one-year extension.

“By making alpha-gal syndrome a reportable condition by healthcare providers and laboratories, DPH will have the ability to measure the impact of this disease on public health and raise awareness among healthcare providers to improve diagnosis and management,” said Public Health Commissioner Goldstein, MD, PhD. “Using this data-driven approach, we also aim to educate residents so that they know how to take measures to protect themselves from tick bites.”

“A publication by CDC and discussions with healthcare providers, especially from Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, indicate that there are parts of Massachusetts seeing elevated rates of alpha-gal syndrome, and we anticipate that this will continue to increase as we see the geographic expansion of the lone star tick across the state,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine M. Brown, DVM.

Unlike familiar infectious diseases spread by black-legged ticks that are already reportable conditions, such as Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, babesiosis, and Powassan virus, AGS is not an infectious disease, but rather an allergic condition also known as the “red meat allergy.” A bite from a lone star tick can trigger in some people an allergic reaction to the alpha-gal molecule that is present in mammalian meat and dairy products. AGS can be a serious, even life-threatening allergic condition.

While the statewide goal for deer across Massachusetts is 12–18 deer per square mile, MassWildlife estimates there are over 100 deer per square mile on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket in areas closed to hunting and where tickborne illness is a significant concern. Reducing deer density alone will not have a measurable public health impact on tickborne disease, but managing healthy deer populations will complement other public health prevention strategies to reduce tickborne illness.

Governor Healey also recently expanded the deer hunting season on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, with a six-week winter primitive firearms and bowhunting season from January 1 through February 14, 2026.

Statements of Support:

Senator Julian Cyr (D-Truro)

"Massachusetts has a long and proud tradition of responsible wildlife management, and these updates reflect a thoughtful, science-driven approach to sustaining that balance. By aligning our hunting laws with current data and best practices, we are supporting both conservation goals and the outdoor traditions that so many across the Commonwealth value. I'm grateful to Governor Healey and the Department of Fish and Game for their leadership in ensuring our policies continue to protect our natural resources while remaining practical and accessible for hunters."

Senator Michael Moore (D-Millbury)

“Hunting isn’t just a hobby for many Bay Staters — it’s a way of life, controlling wildlife populations for the benefit of entire ecosystems and helping to preserve an American tradition that sustained the natives and settlers who lived on these lands centuries ago. I’m thrilled that Governor Healey is taking steps to modernize the Commonwealth’s hunting laws, including allowing hunters to use crossbows, expanding legal hunting days to include Sundays, and modernizing setback requirements for short-distance weapons. I’ve long been a proponent of policy changes that strike a better balance between protecting public safety and allowing Bay Staters to hunt — I believe this is a very important step in the right direction.”

Senator Ryan Fattman (R-Sutton)

"I’m pleased to see the Governor take this important step toward lifting the Sunday hunting ban, an effort I’ve advocated for over several years. This should be recognized as a bipartisan priority and achievement, bringing stakeholders together who value responsible hunting for our wildlife management, economy, and basic outdoor traditions. Allowing Sunday hunting, and increasing crossbow hunting access to those with disabilities, will align the Commonwealth with most states and expand countless opportunities for residents to support conservation efforts and food security. I am eager to see this legislation move forward and deliver meaningful changes to communities across Massachusetts."

Senator Peter Durant (R-Spencer)

“I am pleased to see that new hunting regulations are being brought to the forefront and that some of these proposals mimic bills I have filed in support of sportsmen and women in Central and Western Mass. Outside of Route 128, and more so in my district, hunting is a way of life for many. It is a tradition that helps to feed families and control animal populations. This reduces deforestation, lessens wildlife over-population and starvation and decreases negative human-wildlife interactions.”

Emma Ellsworth, Chair, Fisheries and Wildlife Board

“Overabundance of wildlife like deer and black bear can degrade forest health and impact the livelihood of local farms. Modernizing hunting laws can help improve forest resilience while expanding recreational opportunities. In our house, we eat venison several times a week and consider it a tasty and nutritious meal that also tells a story of connection to nature. Improved access for hunters across the Commonwealth helps ensure this excellent homegrown source of protein can help keep our communities fed and cared for.”

Matt Light, Former NFL Player with the New England Patriots and Founder of the Light Foundation

“At the Light Foundation, we’ve seen how powerful the outdoors can be in building confidence, character, and leadership in young people. Expanding access and opportunity through commonsense hunting laws helps more families and young people get outside, learn hands-on skills, and connect with the natural world. If we want the next generation to value conservation and carry these traditions forward, we need to make it easier for them to participate.”

Jeff Corwin, Wildlife Biologist, Executive Producer and Host of ABC's Wildlife Nation

“As a lifelong Massachusetts resident, surrounded by remarkable wild spaces and natural abundance, it’s easy to take these resources for granted. Through my travels, I’ve seen that many others are not so fortunate. The Commonwealth’s rich and resilient natural resources are no accident—they are the result of strong science, innovative management, and thoughtful policy. Our responsibility is to ensure this legacy endures for generations to come. That requires striking a careful balance between conservation and sustainable use. By guaranteeing access to nature for all—whether to explore, enjoy, or responsibly harvest—we affirm a simple truth: protecting nature means ensuring it belongs to everyone.”

Christopher Borgatti, Eastern Policy & Conservation Manager, Backcountry Hunters & Anglers

“This is a landmark moment for Massachusetts hunters. By adding a Sunday hunting opportunity, adjusting archery setbacks to open tens of thousands of acres, and recognizing the crossbow as a legitimate conservation tool, the Healey-Driscoll administration has listened to the community and acted decisively. These changes do more than just expand access; they empower our wildlife managers with the flexibility they need for sound, science-based stewardship. For our members, from urban residents seeking a viable weekend hunt to parents hoping to pass traditions on to their kids, this is about securing our heritage, putting wild protein on the table, and ensuring hunting remains a vital part of our state’s conservation future.”

Jocelyn Forbush, Chief Conservation Officer, Mass Audubon

“We support the state’s decision to expand white-tailed deer hunting in the Commonwealth because it aligns with decades of scientific study in eastern forests demonstrating that high deer population density negatively impacts forest habitat and wildlife that call it home. Evolving these hunting regulations for white-tailed deer is an ecologically sound management strategy that will conserve and restore our treasured natural ecosystems and allow future generations to continue enjoying our beloved forests.”

Karen Schwalbe, Executive Director, the Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation

“Across Massachusetts, farmers are experiencing significant and ongoing crop and property damage from wildlife, and for many small farms, even one bad year can have serious financial consequences. Practical, science-based tools like expanded hunting opportunities can help reduce this pressure and better support farmers facing these challenges. We appreciate the Healey-Driscoll Administration for initiating this process and asking MassWildlife to take a close look at these issues. We also appreciate MassWildlife’s work to develop and advance recommendations that reflect current conditions on the ground.”

Ken Brown, President, Massachusetts Bowhunters Association

“The Listening Sessions and the resultant recommendations by the Healey-Driscoll administration are meaningful actions recognizing the criticality of science-based wildlife management by the professionals at MassWildlife. More effectively harnessing the utility and effectiveness of various hunting disciplines to control wildlife populations like whitetail deer saves lives from collisions and from advancing tick-borne diseases. Simultaneously, these actions reinforce the recreation, provision of food, and the reinforcement of valued traditions and relationships with nature that hunting provides for thousands of our citizens.”

Chuck DuPont, President, Massachusetts State Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation

“The Massachusetts State Board of the National Wild Turkey Federation is pleased to be given the opportunity to provide our support to allow Sunday hunting, authorize the use of crossbows as deemed appropriate by MassWildlife, and to approve a reduction in the setback distance. The approach MassWildlife employed to gain insights into these needed changes by seeking public perspectives prior to formal legislation put forth was a refreshing approach. These suggested changes would increase the opportunities of many outdoor enthusiasts to recreate in ways not available to them currently. The support aligns with our Forests and Flocks Initiative as well as our mission which states that we are dedicated to the conservation of the wild turkey and the preservation of our hunting.”

Steven La Rivee, President, Worcester County League of Sportsmen’s Clubs

“The members of the Worcester County League of Sportsmen’s Clubs appreciate the Fisheries and Wildlife Staff and the Board for all of their time, research and insight in putting together the proposed changes to the Massachusetts Hunting Laws. These changes are based in science and common sense. They provide so many answers to wildlife and habitat issues while recognizing the role that hunters play in conservation.”

Rachael Freeman, Executive Director, Nantucket Land Bank

“On a self-reliant island like Nantucket, managing and preserving wildlife populations is an important public health issue. MassWildlife’s Hunters Share the Harvest program, which we have joined this year, creates the link between increasing recreational hunting and boosting the availability of necessary food for our most insecure populations. Nantucket Islands Land Bank values our partnership with MassWildlife’s Hunters Share the Harvest Program and treasures the benefits it brings to Nantucket hunters and island residents alike. Similarly, we are pleased with the Massachusetts Fisheries and Wildlife Board’s willingness to think beyond what has been done before by recommending regulatory changes in response to an increasingly pressing problem. The Nantucket Islands Land Bank looks forward to continuing our partnership. Using our resources cooperatively and creatively to solve multiple public needs for the benefit of our citizens is what we call true collaboration.”

Bill Keating, President, Berkshire County League of Sportsmen

“The Berkshire County League of Sportsmen strongly supports expanding hunting access for the next generation by allowing Sunday hunting, the use of crossbows, and updated setback distances. These changes will give more people the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, especially our youth, and would be beneficial to our farmers to help reduce crop damage from deer and bears. License revenue from hunters helps provide funding for conservation, habitat management, wildlife research, public land improvements, and education programs that benefit all residents.”

Brian Wick, Executive Director, Cape Cod Cranberry Growers’ Association

“New hunting laws are very much needed in cranberry agriculture to help sustain our family farms. They should help curtail the deer overpopulation, which causes significant damage to the cranberry crop and poses a health risk to workers due to increased tick exposure and frequent vehicle collisions. We appreciate the Administration’s swift response to this situation and their ongoing support of agriculture across the Commonwealth.”

Virginia Barbatti, President, Tick Free MV

“Tick Free MV applauds the announcement made today by Governor Maura Healey that the state will begin collecting data on Alpha-gal syndrome and move forward with legislative proposals recommended by MassWildlife to expand deer hunting access by lifting the ban on Sunday hunting, allowing the use of crossbows, and reducing the minimum archery hunting setback distance. The recommendations from MassWildlife were shaped through a robust, statewide public engagement process that included participation from members of the island community. Hunting access has important public health implications on Martha’s Vineyard, where high deer densities contribute to tick overabundance and tick-borne diseases and allergies are occurring at elevated rates.”

Mike Veloza, President, Barnstable County League of Sportsmen

“The league is in full support of these common sense changes to hunting laws and regulations as they provide additional opportunity for Massachusetts families to get outdoors, provide a healthy source of protein to feed their families and friends, and assist the Commonwealth with important wildlife management practices that benefit the conservation of all wildlife.”

Rena M. Sumner, Executive Director, Massachusetts Nursery and Landscape Association

“The Massachusetts Nursery and Landscape Association applauds the Fisheries and Wildlife Board’s unanimous vote to advance MassWildlife’s recommendations. Effective, science-based wildlife management is critical to addressing rising deer populations, which contribute to increased tick densities and the spread of tick-borne illnesses across the Commonwealth. These risks are especially acute for green industry professionals who work outdoors every day. We appreciate the Board’s leadership and look forward to the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s consideration.”