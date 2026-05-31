Advisory: Tisbury

Road Repair Work on State Road from Five Corners to Colonial Drive

Wednesday, May 6, Thursday, May 7, Monday, May 11, and Tuesday, May 12 from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. the following morning

TISBURY - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be performing road repair work on State Road from Five Corners to Colonial Drive in Tisbury. The work is scheduled to take place nightly, between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, Thursday May 7, Monday, May 11, and Tuesday, May 12. Work is anticipated to be completed by Wednesday morning, May 13.

The following detours will be in place during various times:

Route 44 (Dean Street) westbound detour

Turn right onto Route 104 (South Main Street).

Turn left onto King Philip Street.

Turn left onto Thrasher Street.

To continue onto Thrasher Street, turn left East Britannia Street.

Turn left onto School Street.

Turn left onto Winter Street.

Continue on Longmeadow Road.

Turn right onto Route 44 westbound (Dean Street).

State Road southbound closed from Look Street to West Spring Street:

Turn right onto Look Street.

Turn left onto West William Street.

Turn right onto Pine Tree Road

Turn Left to West Spring Street

Continue on West Spring Street to State Road.

State Road southbound closed from Main Street to Look Street:

Turn right onto Main Street.

Turn left onto Center Street.

Turn left onto Look Street.

Continue on Look Street to State Road.

State Road southbound closed from Lagoon Pond Road to Edgartown Vineyard Haven Road:

Turn left onto Lagoon Pond Road.

Turn right onto Skiff Avenue.

Turn right onto Edgartown Vineyard Haven Road.

Continue on Edgartown Vineyard Haven Road to State Road.

Appropriate signage and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Drivers traveling through the affected area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Follow @MassDOT on X (formerly known as Twitter) to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

John Goggin

MassDOT Communications