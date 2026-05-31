County Commissioner Opening

Julianne Vanderhoop of Aquinnah has resigned her seat on the Dukes County Commission, citing the need for time for personal priorities. The County Commissioners are very grateful for Juli’s service and wish her the best in future endeavors.

The County Commissioners are interested in filling the open seat through the end of the term, January 6, 2027. Anyone interested in applying should send a letter of interest to the County Manager and be available to meet with the Commissioners at their regular meeting on May 20th, 2026.