Submit Release
News Search

There were 399 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,535 in the last 365 days.

County Commissioner Opening

Published on May 07, 2026

Julianne Vanderhoop of Aquinnah has resigned her seat on the Dukes County Commission, citing the need for time for personal priorities.  The County Commissioners are very grateful for Juli’s service and wish her the best in future endeavors. 

The County Commissioners are interested in filling the open seat through the end of the term, January 6, 2027.  Anyone interested in applying should send a letter of interest to the County Manager and be available to meet with the Commissioners at their regular meeting on May 20th, 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

County Commissioner Opening

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.