Free Flu Vaccine on Thursday February 5th

Published on January 30, 2026 Free Flu Vaccine - come to Health Imperatives located at 517 State Road, Vineyard Haven Thursday February 5th 11am – 1pm and 3pm – 5pm Ages 6 months and above To schedule an appointment: Click here or call: 508-693-1208

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