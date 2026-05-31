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Free Flu Vaccine on Thursday February 5th

Published on January 30, 2026

 Free Flu Vaccine - come to Health Imperatives located at 517 State Road, Vineyard Haven

 Thursday February 5th   11am – 1pm and  3pm – 5pm

 Ages 6 months and above

 To schedule an appointment:

Click here or call: 508-693-1208

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Free Flu Vaccine on Thursday February 5th

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