Please review the Winter Storm Safety and Preparedness Information from our Emergency Management site





Press Release from 1/23/2026

Dangerous Cold and Potential Winter Storm Expected

This Weekend on Martha’s Vineyard

Dukes County Emergency Management Association (DCEMA), in coordination with the National Weather Service Boston/Norton, is advising all Martha’s Vineyard/Dukes County residents and visitors of predicted dangerously cold conditions Friday night into Saturday morning, followed by a potentially impactful snowstorm Sunday into Monday. We recommend that you follow your trusted weather source or refer to www.weather.gov/boston and @NWSBoston for specific up to date forecast information.

Potential Impacts

Dangerous cold and wind chills posing health risks

Slippery and snow-covered roadways

Reduced visibility during periods of heavy snow

Travel disruptions Sunday into Monday

Increased risk of frozen pipes and power outages

Shelter-in-Place Guidance

Residents and visitors are advised to stay at home when possible, during periods of dangerous cold and throughout the winter storm, particularly when travel conditions deteriorate. Remaining off the roads helps reduce the risk of injury and allows public safety and road crews to respond more effectively.

For those who in need of a warm place to be, Homes of Martha’s Vineyard has Daytime Warming Centers established at various locations this week. For questions or more information, please call 508-560-3678.

Saturday, January 24 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM: Grace Church (36 Woodlawn Avenue, Vineyard Haven)

Sunday, January 25 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Harbor Homes Overnight Shelter (111 New York Avenue, Oak Bluffs)

Monday, January 26 9:30 AM – 4:30 PM: First Congregational Church of West Tisbury (1051 State Road, West Tisbury )

Tuesday, January 27 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM: The Federated Church (45 South Summer Street, Edgartown

Wednesday, January 28 & Thursday, January 29 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM: The Red House Peer Recovery Center (12 Beach Street, Vineyard Haven) Must be one-day sober

If conditions warrant the opening of an emergency warming or overnight sheltering location, official notification will be issued through municipal notification channels. No shelter locations should be assumed open unless confirmed through official alerts.

Power Outages & Electrical Safety

If you lose power, report the outage to Eversource: 1-800-592-2000

If you encounter downed power lines, stay away and immediately call 9-1-1

How to Prepare Now

We strongly encourage everyone to take the following steps ahead of this weekend’s weather:

Check your heating system and ensure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors have fresh batteries

Charge phones, medical devices, and backup batteries

Prepare vehicles for winter travel (fuel, tires, windshield wipers, emergency kit)

Limit time outdoors during extreme cold and dress in warm layers

Bring pets indoors and ensure their food and water do not freeze

Protect pipes by insulating where possible and opening sink cabinets to allow warm air circulation

Check on neighbors, especially older adults or anyone who may need extra assistance

Plan ahead for potential travel impacts Sunday into Monday and avoid unnecessary travel during hazardous conditions

Visit www.ready.gov/winter-weather for more preparation tips.

Stay Informed

Reliable, up-to-date information is critical during winter weather events. We encourage the public to follow official sources:

Follow @NWSBoston for the latest weather forecasts and alerts

Follow your Town’s official social media accounts for town-specific information

Emergency Alerts & Notifications

All Martha’s Vineyard residents and visitors are strongly urged to sign up for the free Island-wide Emergency Alert System to receive critical emergency and weather notifications:

Dukes County’s public safety organizations continue to monitor conditions closely and provide services as needed.





Storm Press Release 1-23-26.docx