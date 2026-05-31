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Emergency Manager's Association

Published on March 09, 2026

Dukes County Emergency Management Association has requested feedback from residents and business owners regarding the Island’s “preparation, response, and recovery efforts” during the storm, which can be filed at forms.gle/upE8kzcGV8pg1mRR8. All answers will remain confidential, and be reviewed by local emergency management directors to improve planning and responsiveness in the future. 

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Emergency Manager's Association

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