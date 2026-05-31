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Warming Centers Guidance

Published on January 28, 2026

Library Schedule.docx 

 Our libraries are a warm place to escape the cold outside or get out of a cold house for a few hours with Wi-fi and options to charge phones or laptops.

 To find out if special warming centers have been open, please call 508-560-3678.


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Warming Centers Guidance

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