Hunting laws public feedback open until February 6th

MassWildlife is gathering public input on Sunday hunting, hunting with crossbows, and setback limits for hunting. Click here to submit your feedback by 5 p.m. on February 6, 2026.





The Dukes County Commissioners are in full support of the following two Senate Bills:

To Expand Crossbow Authorization - Senate Bill S595 - https://malegislature.gov/Bills/194/S595

To Reduce Setbacks - Senate Bill S498 - https://malegislature.gov/Bills/193/SD65





Background: Regulated hunting is an important tool for managing wildlife populations, connecting people with nature, and providing food for thousands of families across Massachusetts. While MassWildlife has been working to improve access and opportunity for hunting, there are several statutes which would require legislative action to change, including Sunday hunting, hunting with crossbows, and minimum discharge setback distances for hunting.