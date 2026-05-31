Submit Release
News Search

There were 405 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,506 in the last 365 days.

Hunting laws public feedback open until February 6th

Published on January 13, 2026

MassWildlife is gathering public input on Sunday hunting, hunting with crossbows, and setback limits for hunting. Click here to submit your feedback by 5 p.m. on February 6, 2026. 


The Dukes County Commissioners are in full support of the following two Senate Bills:

To Expand Crossbow Authorization - Senate Bill S595 - https://malegislature.gov/Bills/194/S595

To Reduce Setbacks - Senate Bill S498 - https://malegislature.gov/Bills/193/SD65


Background: Regulated hunting is an important tool for managing wildlife populations, connecting people with nature, and providing food for thousands of families across Massachusetts. While MassWildlife has been working to improve access and opportunity for hunting, there are several statutes which would require legislative action to change, including Sunday hunting, hunting with crossbows, and minimum discharge setback distances for hunting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hunting laws public feedback open until February 6th

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.