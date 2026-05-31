Overnight Shelter/Abrigo noturno
Published on October 01, 2025
Shelter opens on November 1st
Overnight shelter with dinner and breakfast
Every night from 6 pm to 8 am
Guests MUST arrive between 6 – 7 pm
Shelter is located at 111 New York Ave, OB
For more information, call: 508-560-3678
Abrigo abre em 1º de novembro
Abrigo noturno com jantar e café da manhã
Todas as noites, das 18h às 8h
Entrada entre 18h e 19h
Não é permitido entrar depois das 19h
O abrigo está localizado na 111 New York Avenue, Oak Bluffs
Para mais informações ligue para:
508-560-3678
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