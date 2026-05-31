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Overnight Shelter/Abrigo noturno

Published on October 01, 2025

Shelter opens on November 1st

Overnight shelter with dinner and breakfast

Every night from 6 pm to 8 am

Guests MUST arrive between 6 – 7 pm

Shelter is located at 111 New York Ave, OB

For more information, call: 508-560-3678

Abrigo abre em 1º de novembro

Abrigo noturno com jantar e café da manhã

Todas as noites, das 18h às 8h

Entrada entre 18h e 19h

Não é permitido entrar depois das 19h

O abrigo está localizado na 111 New York Avenue, Oak Bluffs

Para mais informações ligue para:

508-560-3678

 

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Overnight Shelter/Abrigo noturno

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