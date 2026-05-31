Overnight Shelter/Abrigo noturno

Published on October 01, 2025 Shelter opens on November 1st Overnight shelter with dinner and breakfast Every night from 6 pm to 8 am Guests MUST arrive between 6 – 7 pm Shelter is located at 111 New York Ave, OB For more information, call: 508-560-3678 Abrigo abre em 1º de novembro Abrigo noturno com jantar e café da manhã Todas as noites, das 18h às 8h Entrada entre 18h e 19h Não é permitido entrar depois das 19h O abrigo está localizado na 111 New York Avenue, Oak Bluffs Para mais informações ligue para: 508-560-3678

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